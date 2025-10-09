12-time WWE champion reveals the main reason he didn't join AEW: "I'd probably lose the emotional flow"

A former 12-time WWE champion recently revealed why he did not join AEW despite interest from the Jacksonville-based promotion.
AEW President Tony Khan has signed many ex-WWE stars over the years. However, one name that has escaped the promotion was Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler). Nemeth is a 12-time champion on the WWE main roster, having won the World Heavyweight Championship and United States Championship twice, the Tag Team Championship twice, and the Intercontinental title six times. Nemeth, who is currently working for WWE's partner company TNA, recently revealed a major reason why he did not join Tony Khan's promotion.
Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on Insight, The Show Off admitted that although he had conversations with Tony Khan, he ultimately opted out of joining All Elite Wrestling as the promotion didn't fit his style.
"I've had a couple of conversations with Tony in the past, and I rooted for those guys every step of the way...It’s got so many moving parts that I don’t even know if I could fit my old style into it. I can adapt to anything, but if I had to remember a long, complex sequence like some of those matches, I’d probably lose the emotional flow and just focus on remembering spots," said Nemeth
Nic Nemeth says he watches AEW every week
Although Nic Nemeth decided against joining the Jacksonville-based promotion, on Insight, the TNA star also revealed that he watches Tony Khan's product every week and even stated that AEW does pay-per-view incredibly well.
“I watched every Wednesday partly because I have to talk about it on Thursday but also because I’ve come to know and respect everyone on that show. When AEW puts on those pay-per-views, they blow the roof off — it’s incredible, ” said Nemeth [H/T Ringsidenews]
As of today, Nic Nemeth is a vital cog in TNA, but given the promotion's partnership with World Wrestling Entertainment, it will be interesting to see whether the erstwhile Dolph Ziggler appears on WWE programming soon.