Tony Khan to bring in top star as a mystery entrant in the Casino Gauntlet at AEW All In? Exploring the possibility

AEW All In is fast approaching, and there is palpable excitement among the fans. This is the biggest event of the summer for the Jacksonville-based company, and if history is anything to go by, the show is going to be a spectacle.

There are several matches on the card that deserve attention, but the one match that deserves the most attention is the annual Casino Gauntlet match. Each year at All In, the Casino Gauntlet match takes place, with the winner getting a shot at the AEW World Title.

With the participants yet to be decided this year, Tony Khan can pull off a fast one on the fans and decide to bring in a mystery entrant for the match. This would be none other than Britt Baker. Baker has been away from the company for months, and this will be the perfect opportunity to bring her back into the fold.

Having her come back and win the match and getting a shot at the AEW Women’s Title will be great for business and something that the fans will no doubt love.

Jonathan Coachman reveals why Britt Baker lost her way in AEW

A few months ago, reports came out that Britt Baker was not happy with some of the backstage decisions in AEW. There were rumors that she was not getting along well with some stars and also got into arguments. She has not been seen in the company since.

Former WWE star Jonathan Coachman has now revealed the reason why he thinks she got buried in All Elite Wrestling. Speaking on his Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, he said:

“She is so, so ready. She’s got the built-in storyline, and she got buried because she pushed back. She b****ed about what was going on, and you know… in wrestling you can’t do that. You can’t do that.”

It will be interesting to know the cause behind her absence and when she returns to AEW TV.

