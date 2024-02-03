Tony Khan to bring WWE Hall of Famer to AEW for a blockbuster dream match against Jon Moxley? Exploring the possibility 

AEW President Tony Khan, who has built a reputation for his making of dream matches, could bring in a WWE Hall of Famer for a blockbuster encounter against Jon Moxley.

Mick Foley is almost universally regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. A former WWE Champion, Foley is known for his unmatched body of work across several promotions. Known for his penchant for violent matches featuring painful spots and thoughtful in-ring psychology, the 58-year-old veteran has blazed his own unique trail in the wrestling world.

Despite retiring from active competition in 2012, Foley recently expressed an interest in returning to the ring. The former Mankind revealed that he wishes to take part in a deathmatch to celebrate his 60th birthday. In light of Foley's comments, speculations have been circulating on the possibility of the hardcore legend showing up in AEW and taking on Jon Moxley.

Foley and Moxley nearly worked with each other in 2012 when both men were signed to WWE. The build for the match involved the former Mankind engaging in a war of words against Moxley on Twitter. However, the rivalry was scrapped because of a misunderstanding between Foley and the former Dean Ambrose, after the latter mistakenly included Foley's children in their online feud.

Furthermore, the former TNA World Heavyweight Champion could not be medically cleared by his doctors for the bout against Moxley, which also prevented the match from panning out.

Foley has not wrestled in nearly a decade. However, former WCW World Champion Sting returned to the ring in AEW in 2020 after having retired due to injury nearly 4 years earlier. Therefore, it is possible that Foley could make his triumphant comeback in the Jacksonville-based promotion and finally collide with the Purveyor of Violence to cap off their unfinished rivalry.

Mick Foley named Matt Cardona and AEW's Jon Moxley as potential opponents

Mick Foley has secured his place as a legend of pro wrestling. Famous for his high-risk style and character work, Foley has created unforgettable moments in WCW, WWE, and TNA.

Speaking on the final episode of the Foley is Pod podcast, the former Cactus Jack named two currently active wrestlers as his dream opponents. They are the self-proclaimed Deathmatch King Matt Cardona, and former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.

"Moxley or Matt Cardona," Foley replied when asked about a possible opponent. "I think Moxley would be the easiest, but Matt has that heat in the deathmatch world that could really make it something cool." [1:20:41 – 1:20:59]

Foley, who retired from in-ring competition in 2012, spoke about wanting to work a deathmatch for his 60th birthday earlier in the interview. It remains to be seen whether Mrs. Foley's Baby Boy acts on his intention for one more run in the squared circle.

