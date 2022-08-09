Watch: AEW president Tony Khan caught living his best life at Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti's wedding

AEW president Tony Khan was one of the many guests at the recent wedding between Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti, who got married over the weekend.

Guevara and Conti went public with their relationship at the beginning of 2022 after both separated from their previous partners.

A number of high-profile AEW stars were in attendance for the big day, with Tony Khan himself not only being in attendance, but also getting the opportunity to dance with the newlyweds, which was caught on camera.

A number of other close friends and family were seen at the wedding pulling off some interesting moves. But given the fact that the video of Khan, Sammy and Tay has less than impressive coordination, maybe sticking to wrestling would be the best idea for all of them.

Tony Khan admitted that he got it wrong with Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti when they got together

When the news broke that Tay Conti and Sammy Guevara were officially an item, there was certainly a mixed reception from fans. Many were happy to see the two in love, but quickly grew weary of the the couple flaunting their relationship in public, seeing it as obnoxious.

This led to AEW fans turning on the couple. However, Tony Khan thought they worked better as babyfaces, which was fully denied by fans who rejected the idea of the couple being anything other than villains.

Khan admitted that keeping the two as babyfaces was the wrong choice when he spoke to Swerve Strickland on the "Swerve City" podcast:

"I misread how happy the fans would be for them. I think I've course-corrected that. Course correcting, you don't try to fit a square peg in a round hole. I like Sammy, I like Tay. The fans like Sammy, the fans like Tay. I like Sammy and Tay together. The fans do not." (H/T: Fightful)

