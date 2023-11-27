Tony Khan has the chance to create the biggest heel in the business following CM Punk’s WWE return

CM Punk has set the wrestling world alight after returning to WWE at Survivor Series this year. While many believe this has ruined AEW's reputation, could Tony Khan use the news to create a massive heel?

Punk's AEW exit was marred with controversy due to getting into an alleged backstage fight with Jack Perry and Tony Khan. In light of this, some even believed that CM Punk was "The Devil", but what if it's been Jack Perry after all?

The Second City Saint is back to being a beloved wrestling character, and Tony Khan could leverage the veteran's momentum and allow Perry to take a few shots at the former AEW World Champion. This would allow the young star to generate some legitimate hate and make him get some monumental heat.

Expand Tweet

That being said, Jack Perry needs a lot of work to come across as a believable heel as, despite his last run, the star is still criticized online. Due to this, pairing him with a villainous manager and possibly putting on some muscle could help the AEW star become a hated heel.

Missed out on Saturday's AEW Collision? Catch up with the results right here.

Tony Khan has seemingly broken his silence about CM Punk's return to WWE

Many fans have wondered what effect CM Punk's return to WWE has had on AEW, specifically Tony Khan. During a yet-to-be-aired interview with Steve Hermon, Khan briefly touched on what happened with Punk in AEW but shut down talks quickly and claimed that he legally couldn't comment.

"[I] can't talk about that nor do I think it's the time or the place, but I appreciate you asking and I'm very excited about AEW All In Wembley Stadium - not to dodge or duck your question, it's just not something I can legally talk about."

Expand Tweet

Due to this, it might be unrealistic to think that Jack Perry or any other star could end up making any direct references to CM Punk at all. Additionally, it seems like fans may never know what really went wrong between Punk and AEW.

Will Jack Perry make references to Punk on TV once he returns? Sound off in the comments below.

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here