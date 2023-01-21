Tony Khan seemingly confirms WWE Hall of Famer's retirement from AEW soon 

AEW President Tony Khan has promised to make many changes to the promotion across 2023, but some wrestlers have some plans of their own. Khan recently commented and confirmed that one of the WWE Hall of Famers he signed will retire soon.

Khan has faced a ton of criticism for continuing to sign more and more stars, while those he already has seem to get lost in the shuffle way too often. While Tony claims he's working on solving these issues, some AEW names are already parting ways with the promotion.

During his recent appearance on The Kliq podcast, Tony Khan spoke on Sting's plans to reportedly retire this year and claimed that the two talk very often.

"I talk to Sting a lot. He is somebody who has been such a huge boost to AEW since he arrived," said Khan. "I catch up with him pretty frequently on a regular basis. I have to say, Sting's motivation for pro wrestling is as high as it's ever been."

Khan continued, claiming he wasn't ready to divulge when Sting is planning to retire from pro wrestling.

"He loves what he's doing. I do think he's starting to think about what retirement will look like, but he's also not slowing down at all in the present. I'm not ready to say exactly when Sting is going to hang it up, but I do know every time we get to see Sting go out there in AEW, it's very special." [H/T: Fightful]

Some fans might recall Sting announcing his retirement when he was signed to WWE, but according to the star himself, that idea was pushed by Vince McMahon.

Despite debuting with AEW, Sting never planned to still be wrestling into his 60s

Sting's debut at 2020 Winter is Coming remains one of the most talked about moments in the promotion's short history. Even more memorably, The Icon has continued to compete actively, often putting his body on the line.

During his interview with D Magazine, Sting recalled looking down on wrestlers past their primes who continued to wrestle.

"I swore to myself, 'I'm never going to be one of those guys, and I'm one of those guys 10 times over. I looked at all these guys a generation before me, and I thought, 'Man, why do they stay in it so long?' I'm not going to be like all the rest of the guys," Sting said. [H/T: D Magazine]

It's unclear when Sting will hang up his boots, but with a stacked roster like the one AEW has, there are quite several stars he could have his final match against. Only time will tell, and fans will not want to miss out on The Icon's Swan Song.

