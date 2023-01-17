WWE Hall of Famer Sting details alternate retirement plan

One of AEW's top stars is The Icon Sting. He has had a long and illustrious career in the industry, spanning over three decades. The WWE Hall of Famer recently revealed that he had a different plan with regard to his retirement.

Sting has wrestled in four of the biggest promotions in the United States, namely WCW, IMPACT Wrestling, WWE, and AEW. He has held the top title in several promotions. Some of his notable titles include the WCW World Heavyweight Championship, TNA (IMPACT) World Heavyweight Championship, and the WCW Tag Team Championship.

The 63-year-old star has been wrestling for nearly four decades and during his run at the Stamford-based promotion, he suffered a career-threatening injury during his match against Seth Rollins. Nearly five years later, the Icon returned to in-ring action in AEW.

Sting is still wrestling occasionally in AEW. In a recent interview with D Magazine, the WWE Hall of Famer shared that he never wanted to continue wrestling after the age of sixty.

"I swore to myself, 'I'm never going to be one of those guys, and I'm one of those guys 10 times over. I looked at all these guys a generation before me, and I thought, 'Man, why do they stay in it so long?'. I don't get it. Make your money, do what you want to do, and get out. I'm not going to be like all the rest of the guys," Sting said. (H/T D Magazine)

Sting was upset with the fact that he would never wrestle The Undertaker in WWE

While speaking in the same interview, The Icon revealed the initial plan for his WWE debut match. He wanted to wrestle The Undertaker, but unfortunately, plans were already in motion for Brock Lesnar to feud with The Deadman. Thus, the six-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion wrestled Triple H.

The Icon is prepping himself to be part of The Great Muta's final match.

What is your favorite moment of Sting? Let us know in the comments section below.

