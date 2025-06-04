Tony Khan to counter Mariah May's WWE debut by bringing in major star at AEW Fyter Fest? Exploring the possibility

AEW Fyter Fest will take place on Dynamite and Collision this week. This TV special is highly anticipated, and its lineup will feature some of the biggest stars in the company, such as Kenny Omega, "Timeless" Toni Storm, Jon Moxley, FTR, and more.

Ad

At Fyter Fest, fans will witness the AEW in-ring debut of former World Wonder Ring Stardom star, Thekla. The Austrian native recently signed with the Jacksonville-based company. Reports suggest that Tony Khan has massive plans for her. However, her debut opponent has not been announced so far. All Elite Wrestling recently lost one of its biggest names, Mariah May, to WWE this year. Filling her void will be tricky. However, the company has not lost a step. Khan might bring former WWE star Cora Jade to his promotion. This would be a monumental signing. There is also a probability that Jade and Thekla might make their AEW debuts against each other at the upcoming TV special.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE

Cora Jade recently departed WWE. Interestingly, she is not a stranger to All Elite Wrestling. She made two appearances in the Jacksonville-based company under the name Elayna Black and showed potential. Hopefully, if she joins the promotion, Tony Khan will book her strongly.

Cora Jade wouldn't mind signing with AEW

Cora Jade was recently interviewed on the Ariel Helwani Show. During this interaction, she revealed that All Elite Wrestling is one of her preferred destinations. She reportedly enjoyed her run there and has many friends in the company.

Ad

"I would definitely be open to going to AEW. I loved my time there. I have a lot of friends there. I watch all the shows. I love the fact that they have as much creative freedom as they do. I’m so much for storylines and character, so I feel like they are very like creatively free in that way," she said. [H/T Cultaholic]

Jade's WWE release was quite shocking. Hopefully, she moves on from this setback and returns to wrestling full time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debangshu Nath . Know More