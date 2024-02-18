Tony Khan to derail major AEW star's push after another unwanted incident? Exploring the possibility

An AEW star has been receiving heat for multiple instances of unsafe performances, which has led to unfortunate injuries taking place. Could Tony Khan scrap plans for his push due to this? The star in question is none other than Sammy Guevara.

The Spanish God has been known as one of the Jacksonville-based promotion's homegrown stars and someone who has impressed many people with his athleticism and his willingness to take massive bumps during matches. However, he has also had cases of botches, which have led to several injuries.

In the latest episode of AEW Rampage, while attempting a Shooting Star Press on Jeff Hardy, Sammy ended up accidentally injuring his opponent. The Charismatic Enigma suffered a serious injury to his head. Sammy also had an incident in 2020 as he threw a steel chair straight at Matt Hardy, which busted him open and left him with a concussion. In 2022, he dropped Ruby Soho, formerly known as Ruby Riott, on her nose during a mixed tag match, which also led to a serious injury.

Since it was not the first instance, Tony Khan could use this as a chance to derail Guevara's booking and have him work on improving the safety of his matches. This does not bode well for his reputation, and he would need to work on this to prevent any further issues.

Matt Hardy gave an update on Jeff Hardy's injury on AEW Rampage

Matt Hardy has given an update on his brother, Jeff Hardy, after the latter took an inadvertent shot to the face during his match against Sammy Guevara on the latest episode of AEW Rampage.

While speaking on his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Matt revealed that his brother had suffered a broken nose, and he was still in the process of testing for any further issues. However, as of this point, only the broken nose injury was confirmed.

"It definitely rocked Jeff and Jeff for sure has a broken nose and that’s really all we know, they’re still going to undergo some more testing and whatnot to try and find out what his total injury is or would be but we know at right now it’s at a minimum a broken nose," Matt Hardy said.

Hopefully, The Charismatic Enigma's injury is not severe and he can return to in-ring competition soon.

