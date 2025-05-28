  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Tony Khan
  • Tony Khan to finally announce controversial star's AEW signing on this week's Dynamite? Analyzing the possibility

Tony Khan to finally announce controversial star's AEW signing on this week's Dynamite? Analyzing the possibility

By Sujay
Modified May 28, 2025 02:12 GMT
Tony Khan is the president of AEW. (Image credits: AEW YouTube channel)
Tony Khan is the president of AEW (Image credits: AEW YouTube channel)

Tony Khan has a lot of controversial stars on his roster. Several of them are heels, with some being so terrifying that they legitimately scare fans.

Ad

In fact, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is one of them, and he has been a mainstay as a heel ever since he formed the Death Riders. The former WWE Superstar has been slowly but surely defeating competition over the months and has been finding ways to keep his title.

However, at Dynamite: Beach Break, he was given a helping hand by an unlikely ally, and he is someone who could be given a chance by none other than Tony Khan on this week’s Dynamite. The controversial star in question is Gabe Kidd.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Kidd has long been a very active voice against AEW, but given that he has attracted a lot of attention lately, Tony might see this as a great excuse to give him a chance. He would seamlessly fit in with the Death Riders, and that is something that makes a lot of sense for Tony Khan.

Gabe Kidd once had an expletive-laden rant aimed at Tony Khan and AEW

Just recently, Gabe Kidd came into the spotlight when he had an expletive-laden rant toward AEW. That was not pleasant to hear and something that might anger the company's stars.

Ad

He was speaking with RJ City on Hey! (EW) when he said:

“F**k AEW. F**k everyone who works here, f**k the staff backstage, f**k the people who set up the stage, the catering staff, f**k the makeup girls, and f**k the makeup guy as well. F**k the rest of you and everyone else on this platform. [...] Any wrestler on this platform - NJPW is the best wrestling in the world. My man wants to talk about, 'AEW this is where the best wrestle.’ It sure didn’t look like that last week when I ran through one of the longest-standing roster members [The Butcher], someone who has been here from the beginning. I treated him like a little kid sitting in the airplane seat in front of me, kicking my seat, moving back, making funny faces. [...] And I slapped the s**t out of him.”

With all this said, it will be telling if Tony Khan brings Kidd in and gives him a chance.

About the author
Sujay

Sujay

Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications