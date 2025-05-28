Tony Khan to finally announce controversial star's AEW signing on this week's Dynamite? Analyzing the possibility

Tony Khan has a lot of controversial stars on his roster. Several of them are heels, with some being so terrifying that they legitimately scare fans.

In fact, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is one of them, and he has been a mainstay as a heel ever since he formed the Death Riders. The former WWE Superstar has been slowly but surely defeating competition over the months and has been finding ways to keep his title.

However, at Dynamite: Beach Break, he was given a helping hand by an unlikely ally, and he is someone who could be given a chance by none other than Tony Khan on this week’s Dynamite. The controversial star in question is Gabe Kidd.

Kidd has long been a very active voice against AEW, but given that he has attracted a lot of attention lately, Tony might see this as a great excuse to give him a chance. He would seamlessly fit in with the Death Riders, and that is something that makes a lot of sense for Tony Khan.

Gabe Kidd once had an expletive-laden rant aimed at Tony Khan and AEW

Just recently, Gabe Kidd came into the spotlight when he had an expletive-laden rant toward AEW. That was not pleasant to hear and something that might anger the company's stars.

He was speaking with RJ City on Hey! (EW) when he said:

“F**k AEW. F**k everyone who works here, f**k the staff backstage, f**k the people who set up the stage, the catering staff, f**k the makeup girls, and f**k the makeup guy as well. F**k the rest of you and everyone else on this platform. [...] Any wrestler on this platform - NJPW is the best wrestling in the world. My man wants to talk about, 'AEW this is where the best wrestle.’ It sure didn’t look like that last week when I ran through one of the longest-standing roster members [The Butcher], someone who has been here from the beginning. I treated him like a little kid sitting in the airplane seat in front of me, kicking my seat, moving back, making funny faces. [...] And I slapped the s**t out of him.”

With all this said, it will be telling if Tony Khan brings Kidd in and gives him a chance.

