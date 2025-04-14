Tony Khan to finally bring back Wardlow to AEW to counter WWE's massive new signing? Looking at the chances

Wardlow was first involved with MJF when he debuted in AEW. He quickly captured people's attention due to his sheer physical prowess and athleticism. Owing to his performances, many fans wanted to see him receive a massive push.

It looked like AEW was going to push him after he broke out as a singles star. He even won the TNT Championship three times. However, things have gone downhill for him recently. After failing to win the World Championship from Samoa Joe last year, he was taken off TV due to an injury. However, he has not returned to the ring even though he has recovered. However, that might all change soon thanks to WWE. After Jeff Cobb left NJPW and became a free agent, rumors surfaced that he was headed to the Stamford-based promotion.

If that ends up being the case, Tony Khan could look for a countermeasure that could result in Mr. Mayhem making his return to the ring after missing a year of action. The former TNT Champion is a similar heavyweight in the ring. A strong indication of this is the "Pinnacle" references made on AEW TV, which have gotten fans talking that perhaps MJF could reunite his old faction, which would see the 37-year-old make a return.

Matt Hardy wants to see Wardlow leave AEW

Wardlow has garnered a lot of praise from fans and critics over the years, which is why his booking has been a bit of a surprise. At a time when AEW is in need of a fresh face who could be the face of the company, they have failed to pull the trigger on Mr. Mayhem, which has been puzzling.

Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the WWE legend stated that he wants to see the former TNT Champion leave the Jacksonville-based promotion and be pushed to be the big star he has always shown signs of becoming.

"There's going to be a bunch of names, I'm sure... I would like to see Wardlow get a push. I would like to see Wardlow land in a promotion, and I'd like to see them push the s**t out of him. I'm not saying make him have a streak and go undefeated like Goldberg, but he has such charisma, he has such a look, and he is so talented, and he has such a good attitude. He has all the makeups of a big star, just someone needs to elevate him, and put him in a position to succeed," Matt Hardy said. [From 29:53 to 30:21]

It will be interesting to see if Wardlow will make his AEW return soon or whether he could listen to the WWE legend and look for greener pastures.

