Tony Khan to forcibly bring in 34-year-AEW star during WWE Royal Rumble weekend? Exploring potential twist

AEW President Tony Khan could give a massive push to an absent AEW star during the Royal Rumble season this year. The former AEW World Tag Team Champion who might return to the promotion is Ricky Starks. He is one of the most talented stars in the company. Losing him to the global sports entertainment juggernaut might be a massive blow for the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The 34-year-old star has been absent from the company since March 2024. He was a top star on Collision in 2023 but failed to continue the momentum last year. He is currently wrestling in independent promotions. Many believe The Absolute is allegedly heading to WWE after his current contract expires.

Tony Khan might book Ricky Starks during the Royal Rumble weekend on Collision or Dynamite. Bringing back the controversial star will help boost the ratings and prevent Ricky from leaving the Jacksonville-based promotion. Moreover, pushing Starks to win the World Championship could benefit both him and Tony Khan.

Trending

AEW star Ricky Starks thanked his fans at a recent event

The Absolute star recently wrestled against Mike Santana at House of Glory's Watch The Throne. After a gruesome contest, Ricky Starks had some kind words to say.

The 34-year-old star appreciated his fans for checking on him despite being absent from television.

"Every time I grab [a microphone], I somehow get in trouble. So I’m gonna say it as plainly as this, I cannot thank each and every one of you. I’ve been reading your messages, asking if I’m mentally okay, asking if I’m good, checking on me. You don’t know me, but that’s the thing about this wrestling s**t, it don’t matter. We’re all a part of one thing," he said.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if the 34-year-old star will stay in the current promotion or sign with WWE after his contract expires.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback