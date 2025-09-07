Tony Khan Has a Chance to Shock the World at AEW All Out

Tony Khan just booked a major match for AEW All Out. Hangman Page did the impossible and defeated Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at All In: Texas. Since winning the title, Page has already had to defend it in a few brutal and tiring matches over the past few weeks. Now, he has to defend the World Title again at All Out.Tony Khan just confirmed that Kyle Fletcher would be next to challenge Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship at All Out. The Protostar has been on an incredible singles run ever since he joined The Don Callis Family. He has picked up notable wins against Will Ospreay and Dustin Rhodes. He currently holds the TNT Championship and is looking to take his career to the next level. Although Hangman Page will walk into their match at All Out as the favorite to win, Tony could try to pull off a shocking move and put the title on Kyle Fletcher. This way, the PPV will end on a cliffhanger, and more fans will tune into the following week's episode of Dynamite and Collision.Vince Russo Points Out How Tony Khan Could Shock the Wrestling WorldWhile AEW and WWE battle over which is the best wrestling promotion in the world, both companies are relying on shocking moments to get more fans to tune into their product. Therefore, Vince Russo points out one way AEW could pull off the biggest surprise in professional wrestling.Speaking on his Writing with Russo podcast, Vince Russo said that if Tony Khan managed to get Taylor Swift in the ring, that would be the &quot;biggest game-changer&quot; in the industry.&quot;If AEW ever got Taylor Swift in a ring, bro, that right now at this point in time would be the biggest game-changer in the history of the wrestling business, without a shadow of a doubt. If that scenario ever happened, bro, you literally would have 10 million people watching that,&quot; Russo said.It will be interesting to see if Kyle Fletcher will be able to win the World Title at All Out 2025.