Tony Khan let Triple H and Shawn Michaels win: 5 stars WWE signed instead of AEW

There is a very strange dynamic between WWE and AEW, and that is evident in the way they approach their stars. Tony Khan and Triple H are masters of their own craft when it comes to executing their strategies.

It is not often that you see Tony Khan let go of talent on the independent scene. He usually snaps them up and makes them into household names, as he has done with many names in AEW. However, over the last two years, he has let go of certain names to the rival promotion.

In this article, we will take a look at five such stars that moved to WWE instead of AEW.

#5. Stephanie Vaquer

Stephanie Vaquer is one such name that Tony Khan let slip through his grasp. She was working with CMLL when she made her AEW debut on May 29th of last year. She did that to confront Mercedes Mone to set up a blockbuster winner-takes-all match at Forbidden Door.

She lost the match and ended up losing her Strong Women’s Championship in the process. A few months later, she signed with WWE and took to NXT like a duck to water.

#4. Giulia

While Tony Khan has a lot of interest in names from the independent circuit, there was no great interest when it came to Giulia. Various reports, including one from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, suggested that AEW never made a play to sign her when she departed Stardom.

After a lot of to and fro in the media, Giulia made her WWE in-ring debut in September on NXT. In her first match, she picked up a big scalp as she defeated Chelsea Green.

#3. Zaria

Zaria was a notable name on the independent circuit, mainly in the Japanese wrestling circles. WWE struck gold when they offered her a tryout during their visit to Perth in 2024.

One thing led to another, and Triple H and Shawn Michaels quickly stepped up the process of signing her before Tony Khan could even make a move. Her move to the Stamford-based promotion was made official on October 22nd, and she made her in-ring debut a week later on October 29th.

#2. Motor City Machine Guns

The Motor City Machine Guns were the hottest tag team free agents on the market after their contracts with TNA expired on April 1, 2024. Initially, there were reports that Tony Khan was interested in bringing them to AEW with negotiations underway.

However, they fell through, and that is when WWE stepped in. With their aggressive approach, they were able to present a better offer than Tony Khan's and snapped up the tag team.

#1. Jordynne Grace signs with WWE

Jordynne Grace is the latest name to jump ship to WWE from TNA, and AEW was nowhere to be found. The former Knockouts World Champion is well known among wrestling circles as she appeared in the 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble match.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that Grace was immediately signed by Triple H & Co. after her final match in TNA, which was on January 19 against Tessa Blanchard.

