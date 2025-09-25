Tony Khan may have subtly confirmed that major name is done with AEW

The AEW President, Tony Khan might have made it apparent that a former World Champion is done with All Elite Wrestling. The subtle confirmation might have been made after this week's Dynamite.The major name and former Women's World Champion, Dr. Britt Baker might be done with AEW. The DMD has been with the Jacksonville-based promotion since its inception in 2019. She also held the Women's World title once during her tenure. However, Britt has not been on TV since her last match on an episode of Dynamite in November 2024.This past Wednesday, Dynamite took place in Pittsburgh, which also happens to be the hometown of Britt Baker. While Baker did not show up on TV for over 10 months, many fans expected her to appear on Dynamite from her hometown this week. Unfortunately, Britt was not a part of the show this past Wednesday, even in Pittsburgh.By not having her show up on Dynamite this week, Tony Khan might have confirmed that Britt Baker is done with AEW. It seems to be the case because Baker didn't even show up in her hometown of Pittsburgh after over 10 months of absence. It will be interesting to see if it actually turns out to be the case.The major AEW star's contract status with Tony Khan's promotionWhile the former AEW Women's World Champion, Britt Baker has been absent from TV for months, she is still under contract with Tony Khan's promotion. Earlier this year, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com reported that Baker's contract goes until fall 2026:&quot;Britt Baker signed a five-year extension in the fall of 2021. At the very least, her contract goes until the fall of 2026. If she has injury time, which I'm not sure they'll add, it could end up going quite a bit longer than that,&quot; Sapp noted.Well, fans will have to wait and see what the future has in store for Britt Baker.