Tony Khan Must Avoid Making the Mistake WWE Made With Roman Reigns!

Tony Khan's AEW is seemingly heading in the same direction as WWE did with one of their biggest attractions, Roman Reigns. The OTC had one of the most dominant title reigns in history, and one of All Elite Wrestling's top stars is looking to be walking on that same path.The aforementioned star is the reigning TBS Champion Mercedes Mone. The CEO won the title in her debut AEW match at Double or Nothing 2024. She has held the gold since that night, which could be a mistake on Tony Khan's end, something WWE has done in the past.Roman Reigns' WWE title run got predictableRoman Reigns made his return at the 2020 SummerSlam, donning the new and ruthless gimmick of The Tribal Chief, which was a turning point in his career. He then aligned with Paul Heyman and won the World Championship, which would be the start of one of the most remarkable title reigns in the modern era.However, at the start of Reigns' championship run, it was reported that former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon had planned to keep Reigns champion for a long time. This became even more predictable after The OTC defeated top names like Drew McIntyre, Demon Finn Balor, and others. This led to the fans getting tired of seeing Reigns as the champion, and even during that period, WWE failed to build any significant top stars until Cody Rhodes came around and dethroned Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 to end the reign.Tony Khan should not repeat the same mistake with Mercedes MoneAs mentioned, Mercedes Mone has been the TBS Champion since her debut in AEW. She has surpassed 450+ days as the title holder; however, fans have noticed that All Elite Wrestling has been replicating the same booking with Mone that WWE did with Reigns. This has already garnered negative reactions for her, with many fans even calling her 'Mercedes Hogan.'Tony Khan should let Mercedes Mone surpass Jade Cargill's current record of being the longest-reigning TBS Champion in history. Right after, he should book The CEO to drop the title to a young and emerging star like Athena or Megan Bayne to build a new top attraction, while not losing the fans who are seemingly tired of the TBS Title around the waist of Mercedes Mone.Mercedes Mone should move on to the AEW World Title pictureWhile Mercedes Mone can give back to AEW by having a rising star end her title reign, it would not mean Tony Khan would drop her on the card on television programming. Instead, this could be an opportunity for the former WWE Women's Champion to ascend to the next level in the company.The CEO, after losing the TBS Title, could find her way back to the AEW Women's World Title that she failed to win at All In Texas 2025. Moreover, it could come against Toni Storm again, whom Mone has already expressed a desire to battle one time. This could be a fresh beginning for Mercedes Mone in Tony Khan's company, while building the women's division at her expense at the same time.