Tony Khan must make a play for this soon-to-be free agent before Triple H does 

While Tony Khan has been quite aggressive in his signing tactics, recruiting a future free agent should be at the top of his priority list unless he wants to lose a star to Triple H.

The star in question is Sami Callihan.

The 35-year-old star has racked up quite a number of achievements in his career, including working with some high-profile names in the past. Apart from wrestling alongside talents like Jon Moxley, he has also won several titles in a number of promotions around the world.

Callihan was also a part of WWE for a short span in 2012. While he had originally joined NXT, it wasn't until 2015 that he made his first TV appearance for the promotion. He was later released by the company the same year in November.

The New Horror was rumored to become a free agent sometime this year. Given his impressive repertoire, he would certainly be a great fit for AEW. With Moxley currently out of the title picture, Callihan could form a tag team with him to take advantage of his past experience working alongside BCC members.

Given Triple H's tendency to hire former WWE stars, it remains to be seen whether he will recruit Sami Callihan in the future.

Triple H is reportedly looking to recruit a major star to WWE

While Sami Callihan's destination is still undecided, WWE is rumored to have another star in mind for their next signing.

A recent report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter claimed that the Stamford-based Promotion was prioritizing the recruitment of another star over even Jay White. Given Jay's prominence, the undisclosed star is expected to be a major player.

"There is a much bigger major free agent in play right now that was internally the priority," said Meltzer. [H/T : Cultaholic]

As of now, only time will tell what Triple H plans to do next.

Where do you think Sami Callihan should go next? Sound off in the comments section below!

