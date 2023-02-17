Despite a recent report from Fightful stating that Triple H and WWE are interested in bringing top New Japan star Jay White to the company, it now seems as though The Game is keener to sign a "much bigger" free agent.

White's contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling is set to expire very soon, and with the buzz he has built for himself, the professional wrestling world is undoubtedly his oyster.

Despite WWE and Triple H's previous interest in the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion, a recent report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has indicated that the company is much more interested in signing another major star to WWE.

While the name of the performer is not yet known, the superstar in question must be important enough to be seen as a bigger priority than the signing of Jay White. Below is a quote by the WON's Dave Meltzer:

"There is a much bigger major free agent in play right now that was internally the priority." (H/T Cultaholic)

As head of creative for both WWE and NXT over the years, Triple H has brought in some of the biggest names from other promotions, such as AJ Styles, Finn Balor, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Samoa Joe, just to name a few.

Is Jay White tempted by Triple H and WWE's offer?

At just 30 years of age, the Auckland native is one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling today, having built a strong fan base in both the United States and Japan.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Jay White was asked which company he sees himself in next, as well as his decision to potentially leave New Japan.

“So much is possible. Impact, AEW, WWE—we’ll see." White added: "I’m at peace with it. I don’t know if there is much more I could have done. I don’t feel like I left a bunch of boxes unchecked. I’ve been living it, so it can be hard to appreciate it in the moment, but as I move on, I’ve started to look back at the weight some of it holds. As time goes on, I hope people appreciate it even more. To me, I was doing what I was meant to be doing. Now I’m looking at what’s next.” (H/T Sports Illustrated)

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “So much is possible, Impact, AEW, WWE—we’ll see.”



- Jay White on his future

(via SI) “So much is possible, Impact, AEW, WWE—we’ll see.”- Jay White on his future(via SI) https://t.co/Q2Pz1qDamR

During his decorated career, Jay White has faced off against many top names in the industry, including Kenny Omega, Adam Cole, Kazuchika Okada, and Kota Ibushi.

Should Triple H sign Jay White to WWE? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Check out these forgotten appearances by WWE stars in some of the most popular cartoons ever.

Poll : 0 votes