Tony Khan does not need Mariah May in AEW anymore

Tony Khan and his AEW promotion have produced countless homegrown stars, and Mariah May is one of them. However, with The Glamour being on a prolonged hiatus, she might no longer be an asset to All Elite Wrestling.

Mariah May ascended as a main event attraction in AEW's women's division over the last year. This came following her captivating feud with her former mentor, "Timeless" Toni Storm, over the Women's World Championship. The rivalry culminated at the Revolution Pay-Per-View in a gruesome Hollywood Ending match.

Mariah May has reportedly shown interest in joining WWE

Since that night, Mariah May has been absent from All Elite Wrestling. Moreover, there have been rumors about her looking to sign with AEW's rival promotion, WWE. There have been multiple reports that she had expressed her desire for a long time to join the Stamford-based promotion.

At the start of this year, AEW released an array of top stars like Ricky Saints, Malakai Black, and Miro, all of whom have joined WWE. Moreover, WrestleVotes also stated that the company is set to make an outstanding offer to sign May.

AEW's women's division has seen major changes in her absence

Amidst Mariah's hiatus, there have been significant changes in the women's division in AEW. Tony Khan and his management have a stacked roster with top attractions like Mercedes Mone, Toni Storm, Jamie Hayter, and many more.

Moreover, last week's Dynamite saw the much-anticipated debut of international star Thekla, and major top spots that Mariah May once held have been largely occupied. Lastly, Tony Khan himself has been releasing stars as soon as they have shown interest in other companies.

Witnessing recent events in the company, it can be said that Khan no longer needs The Glamour as part of his women's division, and she could be better off in a new landscape.

Mariah May unlikely to join WWE in time to participate in the upcoming PLE

Amidst Mariah May's rumored interest in joining WWE, the company is set to bring back its all-women's premium live event, WWE Evolution 2. According to Wrestlevotes, May is not expected to make her debut at the significant event if she is offered a contract. This is primarily due to her existing deal with All Elite Wrestling still being valid.

"I knew we were gonna get that one. No, July 13th, I think it's too soon. Don't believe her contract will officially be up by then. Don't believe she'll be signed, if she's coming, don't believe it'll be happening before Evolution, so no."

With the former Women's World Champion's future uncertain at the moment, it remains to be seen if she will return to the Jacksonville-based promotion or head in a new direction in her wrestling career.

