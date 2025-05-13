Tony Khan to offer AEW contract to ex-WWE star in emotional moment at Beach Break 2025? Looking at the chances

AEW Dynamite Beach Break 2025 is approaching, and there is a palpable excitement surrounding the event. This excitement is not due to a big match but rather because of something that fans least expected.

Ricochet unexpectedly initiated a rivalry with former WWE star Zach Gowen during an episode of Collision last week, which was quite surprising. This reaction stemmed from the fact that Gowen was present as a fan with his family. After attacking him, Ricochet walked away with Gowen's prosthetic leg, shocking the fans in attendance.

Tony Khan did not waste any time booking a match between the two, giving Zach Gowen a chance to seek his retribution against Ricochet. Regardless of the outcome at Beach Break, he could do something that the fans would approve of.

The All Elite President could offer a full-time contract to the former WWE star, thereby keeping him with the company for the foreseeable future.

Zach Gowen sends out a message after his AEW appearance

Former WWE star Zach Gowen showed up on AEW Collision and ended up getting a match against Ricochet at AEW Dynamite Beach Break. The moment was great for him, and he later took to social media to thank the fans.

Taking to X/Twitter the 42-year-old star wrote:

“I haven’t been on a national tv wrestling program in 22 years. Thank you to those that remembered me!!! I haven’t forgotten about yall either. The magic of professional wrestling is still very much alive in my soul and I’m so grateful I get to share that once again.”

It was great to see him getting the chance to do what he loves the most and that is something he will cherish. It is no wonder that he will be looking forward to the upcoming match against Ricochet and even looks to win it.

