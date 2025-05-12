Tony Khan to officially announce 37-year-old star's AEW signing at Beach Break 2025? Looking at the chances

AEW will be heading to Hoffman Estates, IL for this week's edition of Dynamite. The episode is set to feature many of its top stars in high-stakes matchups, including Women's World Champion Toni Storm, who is scheduled for a multi-person bout. There is a chance that The Timeless One may soon stand face-to-face with a former rival of hers in the aforementioned match - the latter being none other than Mina Shirakawa, who is reportedly signed with the Tony Khan-led promotion.

While waiting to see who wins the 2025 Women's Owen Hart Cup, AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm has been keeping herself sharp inside the squared circle by wrestling Eliminator Matches. After defeating Queen Aminata, Miyu Yamashita, and Lady Frost in singles action, the fan-favorite proved her mettle by picking up the win in a four-way World Title Eliminator last week on Dynamite.

The Illustrious One is clearly eager to keep her streak going - to that purpose, she will participate in another four-way Women's World Championship Eliminator at AEW Dynamite: Beach Break this week. So far, only one of her opponents for the night has been announced, namely the returning Skye Blue. Two spots remain unfilled in the match, and Tony Khan could surprise fans by inserting Mina Shirakawa in one of these spots.

The Venus of Pro Wrestling has relocated to the US, according to a recent report, and is expected to debut as a member of the All Elite roster imminently. The live crowd at Dynamite: Beach Break would likely be overjoyed at Mina returning to the promotion as one of the four competitors gunning for a shot at Toni Storm's title. She had previously challenged the "Timeless" star for the belt at Forbidden Door last year.

Shirakawa's last appearance on AEW television saw her unsuccessfully try to unseat her former teammate-turned-rival, Mariah May, for the Women's World Championship at Dynamite: Winter is Coming 2024. Notably, it was on that very night that Storm returned to the company's programming for the first time since losing her strap to The Glamour at last year's All In: London.

AEW's announcements for Wednesday Night Dynamite

This week's Dynamite: Beach Break will emanate from the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Quite a few matches and segments have been announced for the show besides Toni Storm's World Title Eliminator bout referred to above, namely:

Ricochet vs. Zach Gowen

Will Ospreay and Hangman Adam Page vs. Konosuke Takeshita and Josh Alexander of the Don Callis Family

Bobby Lashley confirms whether or not MJF will join The Hurt Syndicate

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Samoa Joe [Steel Cage Match for the AEW World Championship]

It remains to be seen what Tony Khan and company have in store for fans this Wednesday.

