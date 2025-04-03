Tony Khan to officially announce blockbuster intergender match featuring Jon Moxley in AEW? Looking at the chances 

Tony Khan could be planning to announce an intergender match featuring AEW World Champion Jon Moxley after the events of Dynamite. Moxley could once again face off against Willow Nightingale in the future.

Ad

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir of The Death Riders teamed up to face Swerve Strickland and Willow Nightingale in a mixed-tag team match. Willow was able to pin Marina to pick up the victory for her team. After the match, an angry Jon Moxley stormed into the ring and hit his deadly Paradigm Shift finishing move on the former TBS Champion.

This shocking moment could lead to Willow Nightingale requesting a one-on-one intergender match against Jon Moxley on All Elite Wrestling programming. However, the promotion could also likely move away from the angle as Moxley is scheduled to defend his World Title against Swerve Strickland at AEW Dynasty.

Ad

Trending

Willow Nightingale could take her revenge on Moxley by costing him the World Title at the Pay-Per-View. However, the numbers game will still be there as Jon Moxley always has some surprising tricks up his sleeve for his World Title matches.

Ad

Bully Ray shares his thoughts on Jon Moxley attacking Willow Nightingale on AEW Dynamite

In the recent edition of the Busted Open podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray praised Willow Nightingale for taking a brutal Paradigm Shift from Jon Moxley. He hoped that the former TBS Champion was fine after taking the DDT from the AEW World Champion.

Ad

"I got a little nervous for Willow. I really did. She got spiked pretty hard, and the way her one arm was lying on the mat, I thought maybe something was up, and the way the doctor was touching her hand, and I'm just hoping that Willow Nightingale is okay tonight. If she was selling, she did a phenomenal job. God bless you, girl. Great job."

The fans will have to wait and see if Jon Moxley is able to retain his All Elite Wrestling World Championship against Swerve Strickland at the Dynasty PPV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback