Tony Khan to officially announce the massive arrival of 36-year-old former WWE star next week? Looking at the possibility

Tony Khan is known to pull off surprise signings. He could officially announce the signing of former WWE star Sami Callihan on next week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Wrestling fans are bracing for a head-to-head showdown between AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT next week. With All Elite Wrestling presenting a special edition called Dynamite: Title Tuesday, Tony Khan has already booked top stars on the show. Meanwhile, the white and gold brand is gearing up with a major stars lineup featuring John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Asuka, and Paul Heyman to counter Dynamite.

In a surprising move to counter WWE, Tony Khan could introduce free agent Sami Callihan on Dynamite. The 36-year-old has a long history with AEW star and his former tag team partner, Jon Moxley.

With Moxley set to face Rey Fenix for the AEW International Championship, Sami Callihan might make a surprise debut to assist his former tag team partner in securing the title.

However, with NXT presenting a solid card, it would be difficult for Tony Khan to beat them in ratings. He needs to pull off surprises for the fans tuning to Dynamite. Only time will tell how AEW will counter NXT next week.

Former WWE star Sami Callihan was recently spotted with Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley was spotted with one of his good friends, former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Sami Callihan.

Taking it to Twitter, Callihan shared a picture of himself with Moxley at the gym.

“Never know who might show up at the Piledriver Academy. Switchblades,” tweeted Callihan.

Callihan has been a free agent since September 30 and has expressed interest in taking up bookings from various promotions. It would be interesting to see him joining AEW alongside his former tag team partner, Jon Moxley, as both have known each other since their days in CZW.