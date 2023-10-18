Tony Khan to punish major AEW star for his recent actions? Analyzing the possibility

Recently, a certain AEW star has been running around the place claiming that they were the true top guy in the promotion. Based on his recent actions, Tony Khan could provide some repercussions. The star in question is Jay White after he took MJF's AEW World Championship.

Almost two weeks ago on AEW Dynamite, Jay White and Bullet Club Gold attacked the current World Champion and took his belt. Despite being confronted about it, they have refused to return the belt, and White even announced that, the next time MJF will have a chance to hold it would be if he wins their match at Full Gear next month.

The faction has been running around the place, with Jay White presenting himself as the top champion of the Jacksonville-based promotion at this point.

Tony Khan could step in and help MJF with his predicament. This could come in the form of an ultimatum should Jay White not return the belt. A proposal for a stipulation during the match for Full Gear could be a way for this to work, especially if Khan gives the decision to MJF. This could be the champion's way to get back at White but also provide fans with an interesting match coming ahead.

The mystery identity of Jay White's attacker in AEW is still without answers

One big key piece in the feud's storyline between MJF and Jay White is the event that triggered Bullet Club Gold to be more aggressive, and that was the attack on Jay White almost three weeks ago.

The leader of the Bang Bang Gang and the Devil of AEW had their first face-to-face interaction a few weeks back, wherein White staked his claim that he should be the next AEW World Champion.

That same night, to close out the show, cameras panned backstage, showing Jay White being attacked by three men in black, with a fourth man watching it all unfold. That man was coincidentally wearing MJF's "Devil mask," which has led to the speculation that he had orchestrated the attack.

Despite all signs pointing to him, the champion has since denied this and has claimed that the mask was stolen from his locker room.

With roughly a month left till their bout, it will interesting to see how MJF continues to hold off Bullet Club Gold. He is in need of backup, and with Adam Cole still out of action, the champion could enlist The Acclaimed's help after Max Caster offered their services. The feud could still take a lot of turns.

What else do you predict will happen between MJF and Jay White? Let us know in the comments section below.