Tony Khan to punish top AEW star after recent rumors of unhappiness? Looking at the chances

AEW is home to a lot of top stars from around the wrestling world and they have all gone on to make a name for themselves in the company.

Tony Khan has been a shining light for wrestlers who did not see a future in WWE and chose to move to AEW to further their careers. While a lot of stars have had favorable draws and a much-needed good run of the company, there is one name that is seemingly unhappy.

The name in question is none other than the leader of Bullet Club Gold, Jay White. The New Zealand star was a huge draw when he initially signed up for AEW and was booked to be unbeatable.

However, all that changed at the Full Gear Pay-Per-View when he was beaten clean by the AEW World Champion MJF, resulting in the first loss during his time in the land of the Elite. Reports surfaced over the week that White was unhappy about how he was booked and how he was not thrilled.

Will Tony Khan give up on Jay White in AEW?

The simple answer to the question of whether Tony Khan is going to give up on Jay White is a big 'NO.' White is just too big of a star and extremely talented to be given up by Tony after such a short time.

Given that this was Jay White’s first big title match in the company, it made sense not to give him the belt right away. Especially when the guy on the opposite side was MJF. MJF is currently on a record-breaking run as the AEW World Champion, and having him drop the title for White would have been a disservice.

Jay is involved in the Continental Classic Gold League tournament, which would serve as the perfect springboard for him to be launched into the main event scene. That would also make him winning the title from MJF much sweeter and more satisfying.

