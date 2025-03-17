Tony Khan could really be in danger if former WWE Champion debuts in AEW 

Tony Khan could find himself in a direct feud if a certain former WWE Champion debuts in AEW. The two have a history of going at it virtually, but can TK handle it should he confront him in person?

Jinder Mahal, now known as Raj Dhesi, had an interesting exchange with the AEW President last year. At that time, Jinder was suddenly booked for a World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins. Khan called out the double standard, noting that Hook, who received an AEW World Title match against Samoa Joe, faced backlash from fans. He pointed out that Mahal had not done anything to deserve a title opportunity.

While there hasn't been an offer from AEW yet to bring him in, this could be an interesting on-screen rivalry. Jinder could play this up as Tony Khan will eventually be compelled to sign him, despite not being on good terms because he could not pass on a talent like him.

Jinder Mahal could directly call him out and feud with him

There are rare moments when Tony Khan gets directly involved in a feud. The most recent one was when the Elite attacked him and took him out as they sought control of the company.

The Modern Day Maharaja could confront TK during his potential arrival in AEW and look to intimidate him into booking him better. Khan could end up defying him and asserting his authority by screwing him over.

Tony has faced criticism for his booking and several other aspects from those outside the company. Playing into their feud and referencing a real-life scenario, Jinder could call him out for this reason and break kayfabe to intensify the heat between them. This could prompt a move from Khan to directly opposite him, which would be uncharacteristic of his usual behavior.

This feud could bring a whole new side to TK, as he could start acting as a more serious and spiteful boss and directly feud with Jinder.

He could form his own alliance in AEW and go after The Death Riders for his agenda

The World Champion has all the clout and influence within a company and can be said to be its face. Out of spite for Tony Khan, Jinder Mahal could decide to go after Jon Moxley and The Death Riders just to take the world title.

He could team up with Satnam Singh, Jeff Jarrett, and Jay Lethal, who he has worked with recently, to go after the faction. He could enlist more people to their side and give them a slice of the pie. Should he be able to take down Moxley, he would be at the top, and nothing could be said against him. This would also be his way of taking over the company.

At this point, the World Champion could already be backed into a corner, and this may allow an upset to take place.

He could ask Tony Khan to bring out his own representative

The cherry on top of this feud in AEW could be Jinder Mahal asking Tony Khan to choose his champion, as they will have one final match to settle this feud. The best way to do this would be to return to where it all started and have Hook compete against the former WWE Champion.

Just as Triple H enlisted Samoa Joe to take out Seth Rollins, the Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil could suddenly bring out a whole new side of him in this feud, not only out of spite for Jinder but also to make a statement. With Joe now mentoring him, this could be an interesting feud.

Tony might also be hands-on for this feud, appearing ringside and constantly pestering Jinder Mahal at any chance he gets.

If this becomes a reality in AEW, it could be interesting as it will be the first time the President gets directly involved in a feud.

