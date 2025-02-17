  • home icon
Former WWE Champion confirms he doesn't have any offer from AEW

By Jacob Terrell
Modified Feb 17, 2025 22:33 GMT
Is AEW still in the market for free agents? [Image credit: AEW's official YouTube channel]

AEW spent much of 2024 revamping its roster with a number of top free agents. However, that opportunity hasn't knocked for former WWE Champion Raj Dhesi (fka Jinder Mahal).

Dhesi was released from WWE last April. He quickly returned to the independent scene and has remained active in the ring, competing for GCW, Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling, and even AAA, where is the reigning World Tag Team Champion alongside AEW's Satnam Singh.

Many fans wondered if Tony Khan would give Dhesi a call, especially after Khan's infamous jab at WWE's booking of the former World Champion last year. However, in a recent conversation with Jamal Niaz at For the Love of Wrestling 2025, Raj Dhesi confirmed that All Elite Wrestling hadn't reached out to him in an official capacity yet:

"AEW, not at an official level. Nobody has [made an offer] on a really official level. Myself, at this time, I'm just enjoying myself. [...] As far as signing with another major promotion, everything would have to be right. Storyline, business would have to make sense. Everything would have to make sense. I'm in a great spot. I had a great career in WWE, and I'm happy with everything I have accomplished. If that is everything that I ever do, I am more than satisfied and happy with it. I'm into business outside of WWE. I just filmed a movie last week. I'm just excited to have freedom, and I do whatever makes me happy," he said. [H/T Fightful]
Check out Dhesi's comments in the video below:

Another top free agent could be heading to AEW soon

Tony Khan may not have given Raj Dhesi an offer yet, but it seems that former TNA World Champion Josh Alexander could be on his way to All Elite Wrestling.

Alexander's contract with TNA recently expired, making him one of the top free agents on the market. While WWE almost certainly gave him a look, recent reports have indicated that AEW is expected to be The Walking Weapon's landing spot.

Alexander was TNA's ninth Triple Crown Champion and is considered by many to be among the top echelon of wrestlers in the world. If the 37-year-old joins All Elite Wrestling, he'll reunite with several familiar faces, but he'll also have a plethora of new opponents to square off with.

