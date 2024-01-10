What is the Jinder Mahal and Tony Khan argument that has taken over the internet? All we know so far

Barely two weeks into 2024 and Jinder Mahal's reappearance has aided him strongly. The former WWE Champion was savagely interrupted and trolled by The Rock on the Day 1 edition of WWE RAW. A week later, Mahal confronted Seth Rollins on the red brand, calling for a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship.

Jinder Mahal's association with WWE dates back from 2010 onwards in an on-and-off relationship. His alliance with Heath Slater and Drew McIntyre to form 3MB (The Three Man Band) digressed into a comical theme, leading to the WWE Universe convinced it was their downfall in the wrestling world, which left a glaring mark on their resumes.

AEW Owner and President Tony Khan recently took a shot at Jinder Mahal's bravado of demanding a title shot when he had been on a losing streak over the year. Khan added that when AEW's own HOOK called out Samoa Joe, it received major backlash online, citing it to be hypocrisy and 'double standards.'

The tweets did not stop there however. The USA Network account and former WWE legend Eric Bischoff were also involved in subsequent tweets in this online tiff. Eric took a dig at Khan and referenced the time AEW star Abadon was given a title opportunity after a year's break, recovering from an injury.

Expand Tweet

The Modern Day Maharaja also took a cheeky jab in a now deleted tweet questioning who Hook was. Jinder Mahal and Tony Khan have set the wrestling world ablaze, with reactions and comments galore following their cheeky tweets.

Jinder Mahal is on a quest to be a top guy in WWE again

Throughout 2023, Jinder Mahal mentored Veer Mahaan and Sanga (Indus Sher) for their main roster push on RAW. However, they were unable to form a strong bond with the WWE Universe despite being pushed as domineering powerhouses.

At Backlash 2017, the Modern Day Maharaja defeated Randy Orton and had his first and only reign as WWE Champion. A year later, he won the United States Championship, again from The Viper. Ever since then, Mahal was not seen in the main event picture.

Jinder Mahal is not officially scheduled for the 2024 Royal Rumble but current events could lead to a probable title match against The Visionary. If given the right push and guidance, their feud could continue into the year, enabling The Modern Day Maharaja to gain back his throne.

Would you like to see Jinder Mahal become the World Heavyweight Champion in 2024? Sound off in the comments section below.