Jinder Mahal vs. Tony Khan draws scathing response from WWE Hall of Famer on Twitter

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff and AEW President Tony Khan were recently engaged in a heated exchange on Twitter.

It all began when Khan criticized WWE for granting Jinder Mahal a world championship opportunity during the recent episode of WWE RAW. This sparked significant backlash on Twitter, with Bischoff among those expressing their discontent.

In their exchange, Bischoff highlighted Abadon receiving a title shot under comparable circumstances. Khan clarified that Abadon earned her title shot by winning a match, unlike Jinder, who received the opportunity despite not having a win over the past year. Khan ended by suggesting to Bischoff, 'Reading would be your friend, Eric'.

Bischoff has now responded to Khan with his latest tweet. The former WWE RAW General Manager remarked that Khan's response resembled a comeback style reminiscent of Dave Meltzer's.

"Oh kid, my reading comprehension skill are wizard like. By the way, that was one of @davemeltzerWON wicked comebacks whenever he’d get called out on his bs. Coincidence or are you really that deep?" Bischoff wrote.

Check Eric Bischoff's recent tweet below:

WWE Hall of Famer recently revealed why he lost all respect for Tony Khan

Eric Bischoff, the former Senior Vice President of WCW, remains vocal about his opinions on modern professional wrestling. He hasn't shied away from critiquing Tony Khan and AEW in recent years.

The WWE Hall of Famer openly admitted to losing all respect for Khan following the latter's comment about WCW in 2020. Khan had taken a jab at the promotion by stating that if Ted Turner, the former owner of WCW, knew anything about pro wrestling, the company would still exist. Bischoff expressed being offended by this remark, leading him to become more vocal about his opinions since then.

"But when Tony Khan said, ‘If Ted Turner knew 1% of what I knew about pro wrestling, maybe WCW would still be around.’ That comment was so disrespectful, f***ing stupid, because Tony didn’t have any idea what happened to WCW inside Turner. The only thing Tony Khan knows about WCW is what he read in dirt sheets. For that punk a** to come out and take a shot at Turner while his a** has a show on Turner Broadcasting was so disrespectful to Ted that I lost all respect for him. Once I lose respect for somebody, I’m not as inhibited about my opinion," Bischoff said.

Bischoff, in fact, was previously seen on AEW's TV programming, making a few appearances between 2020 and 2021 before he eventually distanced himself.

