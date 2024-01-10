Jinder Mahal deletes controversial tweet attacking AEW star

Jinder Mahal has deleted his tweet taking a shot at an AEW star.

Tony Khan's shot at Jinder Mahal didn't sit well with The Modern Day Maharaja. He responded to Khan soon after and took a shot at Hook. He also promoted the upcoming episode of RAW in his tweet.

Interestingly, Mahal has now deleted the tweet in which he took a shot at Hook. Here's a screengrab of the deleted tweet:

Jinder Mahal is looking to regain fans' respect

Jinder Mahal and Seth Rollins came face-to-face on this week's episode of WWE RAW. Mahal will face Rollins for his World Heavyweight Title on next week's episode of RAW. On RAW Talk, Mahal made a bold comment about his upcoming match against Rollins and made it clear that he will head to WrestleMania 40 as the World Heavyweight Champion.

"It’s my objective to regain respect, it’s my objective to no longer be overlooked. Overlooked by the WWE Universe, overlooked by the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. Let me remind you, as I reminded the WWE Universe that I’m a former WWE Champion, the greatest WWE Champion of all time. Now Seth Rollinsrdreams of headlining WrestleMania, but the reality is I will regain championship gold, and this year’s WrestleMania will be mine. With the World Heavyweight Championship, I will be the one with the platform and I will continue to expose, I will continue to enlighten, I will continue to speak the truth.” [H/T WrestleTalk]

Mahal won the top title way back in 2017 with a victory over Randy Orton at WWE Backlash. Mahal has been a credible performer, winning a few titles, including the world championship, in World Wrestling Entertainment for about eight years now since his return in 2016. It remains to be seen if he wins another top title when he takes on Rollins next Monday.

