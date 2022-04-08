Tony Khan reveals how former WWE star reacted backstage after winning first AEW match

AEW president Tony Khan has opened up on how recent signing Toni Storm felt about making her debut for the company, stating that he had never seen someone so relieved to have wrestled a match.

The former WWE star made her AEW debut on the March 30th edition of Dynamite. She was brought in as the mystery opponent for The Bunny in the qualifying round of the Women's Owen Hart Memorial Tournament.

After a back-and-forth affair, it was the Australian star who came out victorious, advancing to the next round in her first match in All Elite Wrestling.

But how did she feel about the whole situation? Speaking on "Rasslin" with Barstool Sports, Tony Khan was extremely excited to bring her in and is happy that AEW has rejuvenated her love for pro wrestling:

"Toni Storm has really come into AEW not just with a great track record and a lot of fans supporting her, but she said like this has brought back her love of wrestling already." [49:27-49:40]

As for how Storm felt after the match, Khan made it seem like a weight had been lifted off the former WWE's shoulders:

The way she reacted when she came back through the curtain after the match, I don’t know if I’ve ever seen somebody more relieved to have wrestled a match than Toni Storm after taking the 90 days off. She came back in great shape, she looks great, she is a great person, I love having her in AEW." [49:41-50:00]

If you missed this week's edition of AEW Dynamite, you can find all of the results here.

Has Tony Khan found Toni Storm her first rival in AEW?

During the interview, Tony Khan mentioned several times the interaction between Toni Storm and Jamie Hayter from the most recent edition of AEW Dynamite.

Storm and Hayter were the first two women to advance in the Owen Hart memorial tournament, and had their first face-to-face encounter backstage on Dynamite.

Tony Khan sees this as a potential rivalry that could go to big places:

"When she squared off with Jamie Hayter face-to-face, that was a big deal. So having Toni Storm here I think is great.” [50:01-50:07]

Edited by Jacob Terrell