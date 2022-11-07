"Tony Khan's got 80,000 people on the roster" - Wrestling veteran blasts AEW for signing another major former WWE employee (Exclusive)

Vince Russo isn't pleased with Tony Khan signing Jeff Jarrett to AEW. The former WWE star debuted on last week's Dynamite by attacking top star Darby Allin.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo claimed that Jarrett won't be featured on television every week, as Khan already has a stacked roster.

Russo further pointed out that the ratings in the wrestling business have been going down for twenty years straight.

"Forget about the angle of him being a heel on TV, that's going to be done in three weeks. Tony Khan's got 80,000 people on that roster, Jeff Jarrett's not going to be on that show every single week. So he comes in, he does an angle and the next thing I know he is Vice President of something[...]. I am so sick and tired of the same people being hired over and over and over... in a wrestling business where the numbers have been going down for twenty straight years," said Vince Russo. [From 7:12 to 8:20]

Vince Russo claimed that Tony Khan didn't hire Jeff Jarrett based on his "merit"

Vince Russo further pointed out that Tony Khan did not hire Jeff Jarrett based on his "merit."

However, he did praise Jarrett's ability to get jobs with various companies and put him on the same pedestal as Hulk Hogan.

"These guys are not getting hired on their merit, they are getting hired because they are a friend of so and so and this one's putting a word in for this one, that's how they are getting hired. And like I said, Jeff Jarrett is probably the greatest worker. I mean, for the guy to constantly be able to get these jobs but, he got hired for a job by Tony Khan, WWE let him go in that same job position not once but twice. These guys are not getting jobs on their merit, they are getting jobs either they are politicians or they are a friend of so and so or they have been there forever," added Russo. [From 8:21 to 9:10]

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers Jeff Jarrett is now officially on the AEW roster page. Jeff Jarrett is now officially on the AEW roster page. 🎸 https://t.co/BcvPezqqH5

It remains to be seen whether Jarrett will feature on television weekly for AEW or not.

