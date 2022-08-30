Tony Khan seemingly reacts to controversial RAW ending

AEW President Tony Khan seemingly shared his reaction to this week's edition of RAW.

The main event of the Red brand this week witnessed the finals of a tag team match for the Women's Tag Team titles. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY competed against Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah. At the end of the match, Kai tagged SKY, who was out of the ring, while Aliyah pinned the former for the win, who was not the legal competitor.

Additionally, during the show, a brawl ensued between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins. They even took digs at each other. The Visionary got a bit personal and referenced Riddle's family to which he was furious. Given that WWE is a PG program, there was usage of swear words.

A while after RAW aired, Tony Khan took to Twitter to post a gif with the caption 'This is the turn of luck I've been waiting for':

The AEW President is no stranger to subtly taking a dig at his competitors. In May 2021 he had called out WWE's co-CEO Nick Khan citing that he was the sole Khan in the industry.

Twitter exploded with hilarious reactions to Tony Khan's post

WWE and AEW have been almost head-to-head in the competition. Tony Khan's promotion was a direct competition for NXT during its black and gold days, under Triple H's rule.

Last week, it was reported that the AEW legal team sent WWE a warning for allegedly reaching out to a talent in Khan's promotion.

Following Tony Khan's tweet, the wrestling world exploded with varied reactions to the response in reference to RAW and The Game's regime.

One fan shared a gif of Hall of Famer Kurt Angle with an evil grin:

Another user shared a meme of Drake with a caption about Tony Khan showing Triple H how to go about a proper booking for a match:

One user even wished Tony luck for AEW All Out:

SyphinB3 @SyphinB @TonyKhan Gonna need luck with this All Out 22' build, something has gotta change with the booking and writing. @TonyKhan Gonna need luck with this All Out 22' build, something has gotta change with the booking and writing. https://t.co/e7Kny3yBWW

Another user mockingly shared an image of Armageddon and edited the caption to be:

One user shared a famous meme of a mother and her two children in the swimming pool:

Another user shared a short clip of The Usos:

The All Elite Wrestling President seemingly has his hands full with real-life backstage tension. When Vince McMahon announced his retirement and his son-in-law took over creative control, Khan had a few heartfelt words to share about his competitors.

Do you think AEW has been faring recently? Sound off in the comments.

