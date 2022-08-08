Popular tag team confirms signing with AEW President Tony Khan

AEW President Tony Khan has officially signed ''The Boys'' aka ''Tate Twins'', the reigning ROH six-man tag team champions.

Tony Khan's plans for the diversification of his Ring of Honor brand seem to be in motion. Brandon Tate and Brent Tate, better known as Dalton Castle’s Boys, have cemented a spot on the ROH roster. The former OVW tag team champions are currently in their second stint with the promotion.

The Boys are well-known names on the indie circuit. The two-time trio champions are no strangers to holding title gold in various promotions. They have also made two AEW appearances in 2021.

Brothers Brandon and Brent Tate took to Twitter to thank Mr. Khan for giving them this opportunity. The duo also exclaimed that they are now officially a part of the ROH roster.

Here's what The Boys had to say:

It's noteworthy that The Boys, alongside Dalton Castle, clinched the Six-Man title at Death Before Dishonor last month. This is the second title reign for the twins, having defeated Bully Ray and the Briscoes for their first.

Tony Khan officially signed The Briscoes for a long-term stint with ROH

Apart from AEW, Tony Khan also became the owner of Ring of Honor earlier this year. Since then, he has offered official contracts to many talents who were working on pay-per-appearance deals.

The Briscoes have earned laurels from fans and veterans for their work ethic and wrestling acumen. Many felt that they deserved more opportunities years ago in notable promotions like WWE and AEW.

Speaking at a media scrum last month, Tony Khan disclosed that the multi-time tag team champions have officially signed with ROH:

"The Briscoes are under contract to Ring of Honor and they are under long-term contracts and I think there are some other developmental wrestlers, but really, the key, probably the biggest names that are exclusively signed to Ring of Honor are The Briscoes," said Mr. Khan.

Official signings of talents like the Tate Twins and The Briscoes could unlock fruitful prospects for the company. These talented performers can also deliver successful AEW outings. It will be interesting to see what Mr. Khan has in store for them in the future.

