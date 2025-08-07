Tony Khan to suspend 3-time champion from AEW over his disturbing actions on Dynamite? Analyzing the chances

Tony Khan has taken a lot of steps to ensure that his stars stay safe ever since he created AEW. That has been one of the things that no one can hold against him. He has always cared for his stars.AEW is generally very out there when it comes to extreme spots. Last week, we saw Darby Allin almost throw Jon Moxley off a fire escape, and he was saved only after the security guards intervened. It looks like Allin is not going to give in so easily, as he ended up doing another extreme thing on tonight's Dynamite.During Jon Moxley’s match against Speedball Mike Bailey, Darby once again showed up and abducted Wheeler Yuta. After the match, he almost ran him over with a car. Thankfully for Yuta, Moxley and Marina Shafir showed up on time.Given how extreme Darby is getting, there is a very big chance that Tony Khan takes matters into his own hands and suspends the enigmatic star over his actions.Darby Allin challenges AEW star Jon MoxleyIt looks like the feud between Jon Moxley and Darby Allin is not going to end anytime soon. If anything, it is only going to get more intense, and it was more or less confirmed on Dynamite.After abducting Wheeler Yuta and almost running him over with a car, Allin stuck a piece of paper on his face that had the words Forbidden Door written on it. That was his way of challenging Jon Moxley to a match at Forbidden Door, which is the next big pay-per-view.Given how much this rivalry has escalated over the last few weeks, it will be very interesting to see how this will pan out. The fans will no doubt be in for a treat as two of AEW's top stars get set to maul each other in London.