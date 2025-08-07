  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Jon Moxley officially challenged to blockbuster match at AEW Forbidden Door 2025

Jon Moxley officially challenged to blockbuster match at AEW Forbidden Door 2025

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Aug 07, 2025 00:58 GMT
Jon Moxley is a 4-time AEW World Champion [Photo: AEW Official Website]
Jon Moxley is a four-time AEW World Champion [Photo: AEW Official Website]

A major star finally issued a challenge to Jon Moxley amid their intense rivalry. He got involved in Moxley's match tonight on AEW Dynamite to get his attention.

Ad

Last week on AEW Collision, Darby Allin confronted the Death Riders during the show and struck at an opportune moment, kidnapping their leader. He was later seen dragging Moxley toward the back door of the venue, trying to toss him over the fire escape.

Tonight on Dynamite, Jon Moxley was in action against 'Speedball' Mike Bailey. It was a close contest between the two, and Darby Allin took the time to strike once again. Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir were accompanying their leader for the match, and Yuta ended up being the victim this time. Allin sneaked up behind him, covered his face with a rag, and dragged him backstage.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

After winning his match, The Purveyor of Violence and Marina chased after them and found Yuta inside a body bag outside the venue. After opening the bag and helping Wheeler, they saw a note stapled to him that read "Forbidden Door."

Jon Moxley and Darby Allin's feud has only gotten hotter, with Allin playing mind games on the Death Riders. Should this match be made official for Forbidden Door, there is no telling what level of violence fans will get to see.

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications