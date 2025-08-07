Jon Moxley officially challenged to blockbuster match at AEW Forbidden Door 2025

A major star finally issued a challenge to Jon Moxley amid their intense rivalry. He got involved in Moxley's match tonight on AEW Dynamite to get his attention.Last week on AEW Collision, Darby Allin confronted the Death Riders during the show and struck at an opportune moment, kidnapping their leader. He was later seen dragging Moxley toward the back door of the venue, trying to toss him over the fire escape.Tonight on Dynamite, Jon Moxley was in action against 'Speedball' Mike Bailey. It was a close contest between the two, and Darby Allin took the time to strike once again. Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir were accompanying their leader for the match, and Yuta ended up being the victim this time. Allin sneaked up behind him, covered his face with a rag, and dragged him backstage.After winning his match, The Purveyor of Violence and Marina chased after them and found Yuta inside a body bag outside the venue. After opening the bag and helping Wheeler, they saw a note stapled to him that read &quot;Forbidden Door.&quot;Jon Moxley and Darby Allin's feud has only gotten hotter, with Allin playing mind games on the Death Riders. Should this match be made official for Forbidden Door, there is no telling what level of violence fans will get to see.