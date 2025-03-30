  • home icon
Tony Khan to suspend former WWE champion for his actions on AEW Collision? Exploring the possibility

By Sujay
Modified Mar 30, 2025 03:11 GMT
Tony Khan is the president of AEW (Image credits: AEW's YouTube channel)

AEW Collision featured several entertaining matches, and it was exactly as fans hoped it would be. The show laid the foundation for many storylines heading into the Dynasty pay-per-view.

An unfavorable incident took place on Collision that could bring Tony Khan into play. It involves former WWE champion Dax Harwood. Dax The Axe is a former 24/7 Champion and a multi-time Tag Team Champion alongside Cash Wheeler.

After suffering defeat in his match against Wheeler Yuta on Collision, Dax Harwood lost his temper and put his hands on the referee. This prompted the security team to come out. Harwood then had a small bust-up with his tag team partner. Following the segment, Tony Khan could get involved and suspend Harwood for his actions.

The commentary team on Collision also alluded to the possibility of AEW suspending Dax Harwood after he targeted an official. FTR is currently engaged in a feud with the Death Riders alongside Cope. A potential suspension could infuriate Harwood, planting the seeds for a character change. On tonight's show, he even teased parting ways with Wheeler.

Dax Harwood once said he wants FTR to win the AEW World Tag Team Title this year

Earlier this year, AEW star Dax Harwood laid out his plans for FTR and said that he wanted to win the World Tag Team Championship alongside Cash Wheeler. In an interview with 3NT Wrestling, the veteran said:

“If there comes an opportunity where we can be like Arn [Anderson] and Tully Blanchard, where we can still be a unit, but maybe do our own thing, then that’s something I could think about. But I would imagine, in 2025, we’ll be gunning for some trios gold, and we might get back to the AEW World Tag Team Championships eventually.”

Given what transpired between Harwood and Cash Wheeler on Collision, they might not be ready to pursue tag team gold. The duo is currently aiming to win the World Trios Title alongside The Rated-R Superstar.

Edited by Pratik Singh
