Tony Khan to suspend top AEW stars after Dynamite this week for one huge reason? Exploring the possibility

This week's AEW Dynamite edition will be action-packed. Top stars like Konosuke Takeshita, Will Ospreay, Deonna Purrazzo, Orange Cassidy, and more will be in action. MJF is also set to appear on the show. He could be suspended following the event due to a heated interaction with a rival.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is currently feuding with "Hangman" Adam Page in AEW. They had a heated confrontation on the February 19 episode of Dynamite. Moreover, they are set to face off against each other at Revolution. The event will take place on March 9, 2025, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

The Wolf of Wrestling is known for demeaning his rivals and opponents on TV and social media. On this week's Dynamite, he could say something about Page, which could offend the latter, leading to a confrontation and then a full-blown fight.

Page is also set to be in action on the Wednesday night show this week. MJF could even attack him following his fight. Either way, Tony Khan could suspend both stars until the Revolution pay-per-view to avoid more chaos.

Ex-WWE star Jinder Mahal says he would like to wrestle AEW star MJF

Jinder Mahal (aka Raj Dhesi) recently had an interview with Monopoly Events. During the chat, he was asked which five wrestlers he'd like to wrestle for the first time. Mahal picked Will Ospreay, Bronson Reed, Ludwig Kaiser, MJF, and Cody Rhodes.

"Let's go (...) MJF! I know he's a heel, but (...) I'm naming all heels, sorry guys, I said I was doing babyfaces," he said.

The Modern Day Maharaja is known for his time in WWE, where he worked for many years. He had two stints in the company. After leaving the promotion in April 2024, Mahal is working on the independent circuit and is the current AAA World Tag Team Champion alongside Satnam Singh.

