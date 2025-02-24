"Let's go MJF" - Former WWE Champion teases AEW debut with recent comments

The AEW career of MJF includes several victories over former WWE Champions, including Cody Rhodes, Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, and Bryan Danielson. Now, a veteran grappler has named MJF on his list of potential targets. The current triple champion also called out multiple wrestlers of the highest caliber.

Jinder Mahal aka Raj Dhesi made a name for himself during his first WWE tenure that ran almost four-and-a-half years, featuring the 3MB stint, and during his second run that went almost eight years. Jinder's second and final run included the 169-day WWE Championship reign as The Modern Day Maharaja. He's acted some since and worked for top indies as Black Label Pro's current BLP Heavyweight Champion, and Dungeon Wrestling's current Stu Hart Heritage Champion. He and Satnam Singh are current AAA World Tag Team Champions. Despite the buzz, an unfortunate update on Mahal's AEW status recently surfaced.

The Modern Day Maharaja has eyes on top talents from the All Elite era, which comes after he and Tony Khan previously had heated issues. Speaking to Monopoly Events, Mahal was asked to name five wrestlers he's never battled in a major promotion, that he'd like to wrestle if he made a comeback. The 38-year-old was supposed to name babyfaces but went with Will Ospreay, Bronson Reed, Ludwig Kaiser, MJF, and Cody Rhodes.

"Five guys? OK, let's go... Will Ospreay. I always loved being a heel, so I'm going to pick some babyfaces. Will Ospreay... haven't faced in a while? OK, let's go... he's not a babyface but I want to wrestle him - Bronson Reed. I'm a big fan of Bronson Reed, I think he's going to do big things. Ludwig Kaiser, he's a heel but I think one day he's going to be a very, very popular babyface. The ladies love him. [laughs] Ludwig Kaiser... so that's three," Raj Dhesi said. [From 7:45 to 8:27]

Jinder Mahal continued:

"Let's go... MJF! I know he's a heel, but... I'm naming all heels, sorry guys, I said I was doing babyfaces. OK, there's one more... I've never had a singles match with him, but I've had a tag match, and let's just say... and I was in 3MB, so that doesn't even count. The Maharaja version of me, me in my prime vs. Cody Rhodes. I think that's my five picks right there, off the top of my head," Raj Dhesi said. [From 8:28 to 8:56]

Mahal and Reed shared the ring just once: the 2024 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, won by The King of Monsters himself, while Mahal was the sixth elimination. Mahal and Rhodes shared the ring around 18 times, but only in multi-man contests. Cody and Goldust, often with Mark Henry or Los Matadores, defeated 3MB four times in 2014. 3MB and The Rhodes Brothers also worked two live event Triple Threats with then-champions The Usos that year.

MJF set for the AEW Revolution PPV

MJF and "Hangman" Adam Page are two still-standing AEW Originals. The ex-AEW World Champions clashed for weeks as MJF disrespected legends.

Last week's Dynamite opened with an in-ring promo, and both men were not allowed to get physical. A brawl broke out after MJF spit in Hangman's face, then security rushed out but Hangman fought them until mentor Christopher Daniels calmed the situation. Hangman vs. MJF is now official for Revolution.

Revolution will mark AEW's second MJF vs. Hangman singles bout. MJF won the first, which was the 2019 Thanksgiving Eve Dynamite Diamond Ring Final, one week after they won the Diamond Battle Royal together. They also worked four multi-man matches together.

