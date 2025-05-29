Tony Khan to take the AEW Women's Championship off Toni Storm ahead of All In? Exploring potential twist

AEW President Tony Khan could make Toni Storm lose her Women's World Title ahead of All In 2025. The twist could be pulled off in order to give fans a highly anticipated rematch.

Toni Storm made her All Elite Wrestling debut in 2022 and has become the AEW Women's World Champion four times. The Timeless One's fourth title reign is still ongoing after she won it in February. After she retained her Women's World Title by defeating Mina Shirakawa at Double or Nothing 2025, she will be taking the title to All In 2025.

However, Tony Khan could create a twist and have Storm lose the title beforehand. It has been announced that Storm will defend her title against the women's Owen Hart Cup winner, Mercedes Mone, at All In 2025. However, Mercedes also has some unfinished business with the ROH Women's World Champion, Athena.

The CEO teased a potential appearance on Ring of Honor to confront Athena after Double or Nothing 2025. In their last match in the Owen Hart semi-final, Mercedes defeated Athena in a classic bout. Nonetheless, fans could see a rematch between the two at All In Texas if Athena manages to capture the AEW Women's World Title from Storm before the event.

Moreover, Athena also comes from Texas, and she could be in a major title programme in her home state. It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan and AEW are thinking about a rematch between Athena and Mercedes Mone.

Toni Storm came face to face with Mercedes Mone

After it was made official that AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm would be defending her title against the TBS Champion Mercedes Mone at All In 2025, the two top women were slated for a face-to-face confrontation on Dynamite.

During their promo segment on Dynamite this week, both Storm and Mercedes recalled their struggles on the indies and WWE and how they started at such a young age. The compelling segment ended with Mone and Toni throwing hands at each other before both left.

It remains to be seen what Tony Khan has in store for the AEW Women's World Title match at All In 2025.

