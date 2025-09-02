  • home icon
  • AEW
  • CM Punk
  • Tony Khan to take a shot at CM Punk by bringing in major star on AEW Dynamite? Exploring the possibility

Tony Khan to take a shot at CM Punk by bringing in major star on AEW Dynamite? Exploring the possibility

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Sep 02, 2025 11:00 GMT
CM Punk Tony Khan
CM Punk with Tony Khan in AEW (Image source: AEW on YouTube)

A former TNT Champion could be brought back by Tony Khan on this week's AEW Dynamite to take a shot at CM Punk. The star has been absent from TV for nearly 10 months now.

Ad

Two years ago, Tony Khan shockingly terminated CM Punk from AEW after his infamous backstage altercation with major star Jack Perry at All In 2023. Perry took a direct shot at Punk on camera, which led to the scuffle and Punk's departure. Meanwhile, Khan could take a shot at Punk on Dynamite by bringing back Jack Perry.

The Scapegoat last competed in AEW in November 2024, when he lost his TNT Championship to Daniel Garcia. While Perry wrestled in NJPW during his absence, he has yet to make his All Elite Wrestling return. Tony Khan could finally pull the trigger on the star's return this Wednesday on Dynamite.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

These WWE segments are only for 18+😏 Check them out!

It's been two years since Punk was terminated from AEW after an altercation with Jack Perry. Hence, Tony could book Perry to reference the incident on the show and take some shots at The Second City Saint to mock him.

This move will make headlines and immediately become a topic of discussion in the internet wrestling community. As of now, this is mere speculation. It will be interesting to see if Jack Perry returns to AEW as soon as this week.

Ad

CM Punk failed to regain the World Heavyweight Championship

CM Punk defeated Gunther at SummerSlam to win the World Heavyweight Championship. However, Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on him to win the gold. At Clash in Paris, Punk challenged Rollins for the world title. The bout also involved LA Knight and Jey Uso.

Just when Punk was about to beat Rollins, Becky Lynch showed up and hit a low blow on him to help her husband, Seth Rollins, retain his championship.

Ad

Well, the never-ending feud between Punk and Rollins continues, and it remains to be seen what's next in their story.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

Has WWE given up on Paul Heyman? Here are the signs!

Quick Links

Edited by Gaurav Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications