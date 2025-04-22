Top 5 AEW picks who could dethrone heel John Cena in WWE

John Cena did the unthinkable in the last year of his career. He broke the long-standing record of 16-time world champion Ric Flair. The Cenation Leader Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 41 and became a 17-time World Champion in WWE.

The WWE Champion got an assist from Travis Scott, but fans were upset that The Rock didn't show up despite being one of the main links in the storyline. The People's Champion instigated John Cena's heel turn at Elimination Chamber.

On tonight's RAW, fans learned that Randy Orton is next in line to get a shot at the WWE Championship. In the meantime, some fans online are wondering who would dethrone Cena if he were a part of the AEW roster.

Let's take a look at five AEW names that could take down the Cenation Leader.

#5. Swerve Strickland

The Most Dangerous Man in AEW is currently one of the main eventers. After getting neglected by WWE, he decided to bet on himself and slowly climbed the ladder to become the AEW World Champion.

If he faced John Cena right now, Swerve Strickland might defeat him in the middle of the ring. The Undisputed WWE Champion may not be agile enough to escape the moveset of the Realest star.

#4. Jon Moxley

The Purveyor of Violence has faced Cena in WWE in 2015 and 2016. If the duo fight in today's era, the WWE Champion will not face the Lunatic Fringe. Instead, he will face a merciless Death Rider.

Jon Moxley has become more vicious with time and is currently holding the AEW World Championship. John Cena might not survive the brutality he would offer.

#3. MJF

Maxwell can go head-to-head with any veteran on the microphone and in the squared circle. Over the years, John Cena has managed to beat people on the mic. One time, he completely decimated Roman Reigns in a promo battle.

However, the former AEW World Champion could be the first to stumble the WWE legend. MJF's heel tactics may help him pick up the win against one of the all-time greats.

#2. Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega is considered one of AEW's best stars. Wrestlers like him built the promotion. While the Best Bout Machine isn't at his peak right now due to health issues, he is still better than most. Meanwhile, John Cena has been the face of WWE for decades.

The two goliaths facing each other might create magic in the ring. Omega's superior in-ring skills might easily overpower the Cenation Leader.

#1. Hangman Page vs. John Cena

The Cowboy has been one of the best storytellers in the business. His recent feuds with Swerve Strickland, Christopher Daniels, and MJF prove why storytelling and character work are important in wrestling. John Cena also became the face of the product with the help of the same device.

While Cena is new to the heel side, he might need to catch up to the tactics. Meanwhile, Hangman Page could play mind games with the WWE Champion and weaken him before defeating him in the ring for the title.

Speculations aside, it will be interesting to see who will be the one to dethrone Cena and end his last title reign in WWE.

