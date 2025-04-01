Top 5 AEW references WWE made in 2025 so far

WWE and AEW try to mock each other every chance they get. This tradition has been going on for over five years now. Despite taking shots at each other, the companies have grown in their way. They are signing top talent from rival promotions all around the world.

While AEW used to jab at the global sports entertainment juggernaut at every opportunity, the promotion has now toned down and focused more on its product. Meanwhile, over the years, WWE has been taking shots at its rival company more often.

We are only four months into 2025, and the Stamford-based promotion has already made plenty of AEW references. Let's look at some of the best jabs WWE took at AEW in 2025.

#5. Ricky Saints doesn't hold back against Cope

Ricky Saints, formerly known as Ricky Starks, allegedly had a beef with Cope during his stint, which started after a promo. Both stars made personal comments towards each other. The Absolute debuted in NXT after Tony Khan released him in February 2025.

Canadian wrestler Ethan Page wrestled Andre Chase during the latest edition of NXT. All Ego and Ricky have been teasing each other for a while now. During the singles match, the Absolute joined them on commentary and said that Ethan isn't the only Canadian who hates Ricky Saints, seemingly referring to his differences with Cope.

#4. CM Punk says he works with children

The Voice of the Voiceless still recalls his infamous promo at All Out 2022 media scrum as he recently referred to a little phrase from the same promo on RAW. The star will take on Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41.

While talking about his rivals on RAW a couple of weeks ago, he referred to them as children. This was a clear shot at AEW, as this was a reference from the 2022 press conference.

#3. Michael Cole welcomes Penta to WWE with a cheeky shot at AEW

Fans often argue on social media whether the Jacksonville-based promotion is in the big or minor leagues. A recent comment from Michael Cole sparked a lot of controversy.

Penta left AEW and is currently one of the top luchadors in WWE. He debuted on the second edition of Netflix's RAW, defeating Chad Gable. Michael, who participated in the commentary during the bout, said, 'Welcome to Big Time Penta.'

#2. Drew McIntyre experienced some 'Real Glass'

Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest will likely battle at WrestleMania 41 after the latter eliminated the Scottish Warrior. On the recent edition of SmackDown, the Archer of Infamy slammed him onto a glass shield. A few moments later, CM Punk was caught smirking at Drew as the latter was smashed into real glass.

Fans immediately caught the reference to All In 2023. CM Punk was furious that Jack Perry had used real glass during his match, which could have hurt his opponent. Despite Punk's disapproval, the Scapegoat used the car; the rest is history.

#1. John Cena brutally trolls Cody Rhodes and AEW President Tony Khan

John Cena has been taking shots at Cody Rhodes since he turned heel at Elimination Chamber 2025. The duo confronted once again on a recent RAW. During the segment, Cena said that the American Nightmare took money from a billionaire's son while he built an empire for Vince McMahon.

The billionaire's kid John Cena referred to was Tony Khan. The Cenation Leader claimed that Cody had wasted the money from the AEW President's pockets during his run in the promotion.

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan will respond to these recent jabs by WWE.

