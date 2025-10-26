  • home icon
Top AEW faction to finally break up in a shocking twist on Fright Night Dynamite? Exploring the possibility

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Oct 26, 2025 03:33 GMT
AEW Dynamite
Top faction could disband on Dynamite (Source-AEW on FB)

A major AEW faction could show cracks after weeks of teasing on Fright Night Dynamite this Wednesday. The faction is slated for a huge summit segment on Dynamite as well.

The top AEW faction, Don Callis Family might break up this upcoming Wednesday. Callis formed the faction in 2023 by adding Konosuke Takeshita as the first member after he betrayed The Elite. Currently, the group has a lot of members like the Unified Champion, Kazuchika Okada, the TNT Champion, Kyle Fletcher, and many more.

There have been some teasers of a crack in the family as the tension between Takeshita and Okada has continued to increase over the past several weeks. On the most recent episode of Collision, Don Callis announced that there would be a Don Callis Family Summit segment at Fright Night Dynamite, where all the members would be involved.

The faction could finally break up, as Konosuke Takehita might get kicked out of the group due to his tensions with Kazuchika Okada. At WrestleDream 2025, Okada was smiling despite inadvertently attacking Takeshita.

After The Alpha gets potentially kicked out by the Don Callis Family on Dynamite, it could lead to his highly anticipated feud with The Rainmaker. Fans have been clamoring for the match for quite some time, and it will be interesting to see when the two lock horns against each other.

Don Callis Family member set to defend his title outside AEW

At the NJPW King of Pro Wrestling 2025 event recently, the Don Callis Family member, Konosuke Takeshita captured the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship for the first time in his career by defeating Zack Sabre Jr.

Following his win, Takeshita threw an open challenge, which was answered by Hirooki Goto. The Alpha will defend his IWGP Heavyweight title against Goto on November 2 in Gifu.

It remains to be seen what happens with Takeshita this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite.

