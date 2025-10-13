  • home icon
  30-year-old AEW star's next opponent after becoming World Heavyweight Champion seemingly confirmed

30-year-old AEW star's next opponent after becoming World Heavyweight Champion seemingly confirmed

By Karan Raj
Modified Oct 13, 2025 16:28 GMT
The star joined AEW in 2022 [Image via AEW
The star joined AEW in 2022 [Image via AEW's YouTube]

A top AEW star who recently became a World Heavyweight Champion has seemingly gotten his next challenger for his title.

The star in question is Konosuke Takeshita, the 30-year-old wrestler who has been part of All Elite Wrestling since 2022 and is a prominent member of the Don Callis Family faction. The Alpha, who is set for a shot at the AEW Tag Team Championships alongside Kazuchika Okada at WrestleDream 2025, recently achieved major success outside the Jacksonville-based promotion today by winning the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at NJPW's King of Pro-Wrestling 2025 event, defeating Zack Sabre Jr. Interestingly, his next challenger for the title was seemingly revealed right away, in the form of Hirooki Goto.

During the post-match celebration after his title win, Takeshita challenged anyone to step up to him. Then Goto confronted him, seemingly setting up a major title match for the future. However, it should be noted that NJPW has not issued an official statement regarding the bout.

AEW star Konosuke Takeshita on his future plans in wrestling

Earlier this year, Konosuke Takeshita had another major success in NJPW. The 30-year-old won the prestigious G1 Climax tournament. Following his win in the post-match press conference, the Alpha discussed his future plans for wrestling and said he wants to compete worldwide.

“First, I'm thinking about next year's G1, and how can I [sic] win. In winning the G1, I've gotten the single most important trophy in pro wrestling. Tomorrow, I'll go to England to wrestle in AEW, and then to America, Mexico, Canada, of course Japan, and I'll keep fighting across all those countries for the next year,” said Konosuke [H/T: Drainmaker on X].
It will be interesting to see if Konosuke Takeshita and Kazuchika Okada can bring the World Tag Team Titles to the Don Callis Family at WrestleDream 2025.

Karan Raj

Karan Raj

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

Edited by Karan Raj
