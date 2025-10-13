30-year-old AEW star's next opponent after becoming World Heavyweight Champion seemingly confirmed

A top AEW star who recently became a World Heavyweight Champion has seemingly gotten his next challenger for his title.The star in question is Konosuke Takeshita, the 30-year-old wrestler who has been part of All Elite Wrestling since 2022 and is a prominent member of the Don Callis Family faction. The Alpha, who is set for a shot at the AEW Tag Team Championships alongside Kazuchika Okada at WrestleDream 2025, recently achieved major success outside the Jacksonville-based promotion today by winning the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at NJPW's King of Pro-Wrestling 2025 event, defeating Zack Sabre Jr. Interestingly, his next challenger for the title was seemingly revealed right away, in the form of Hirooki Goto.During the post-match celebration after his title win, Takeshita challenged anyone to step up to him. Then Goto confronted him, seemingly setting up a major title match for the future. However, it should be noted that NJPW has not issued an official statement regarding the bout.Drainmaker @DrainBamagerLINKKonosuke Takeshita (c) vs Hirooki Goto next up for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship! IT IS HAPPENING, LET'S F***ING GO.AEW star Konosuke Takeshita on his future plans in wrestlingEarlier this year, Konosuke Takeshita had another major success in NJPW. The 30-year-old won the prestigious G1 Climax tournament. Following his win in the post-match press conference, the Alpha discussed his future plans for wrestling and said he wants to compete worldwide.“First, I'm thinking about next year's G1, and how can I [sic] win. In winning the G1, I've gotten the single most important trophy in pro wrestling. Tomorrow, I'll go to England to wrestle in AEW, and then to America, Mexico, Canada, of course Japan, and I'll keep fighting across all those countries for the next year,” said Konosuke [H/T: Drainmaker on X].It will be interesting to see if Konosuke Takeshita and Kazuchika Okada can bring the World Tag Team Titles to the Don Callis Family at WrestleDream 2025.