"He's a total stud" - Top AEW star claims he is a huge fan of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) recently revealed that he is a huge fan of current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The Salt of the Earth isn't shy about expressing his admiration for Reigns. A few weeks ago, he "acknowledged" The Head of the Table in a Twitter post during the broadcast of SmackDown.

During his most recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, MJF was asked about the Tribal Chief and said that "he's a stud". The 26-year-old even uttered one of The Bloodline's catchphrases, "We The Ones."

Friedman admitted that he was a fan of Reigns and watched him regularly despite being in a different company. He also stated that wrestlers in other companies should still take a look at their counterparts.

Check out the snippet from MJF's thoughts of Roman Reigns here:

Since his return at All Out to win the Casino Battle Royale, MJF has been creating a major impact as he issued a chilling warning to everyone who might hinder his path to becoming a world champion.

As an incentive for his pay-per-view win, The Salt of the Earth will possibly face the new AEW World Champion, who will be crowned this Wednesday on Dynamite: Grand Slam edition.

AEW star MJF shared his thoughts on the departure of former CEO Vince McMahon from WWE

Also on the same show, AEW star MJF was asked about Vince McMahon's WWE retirement and recent controversies.

The Salt of the Earth had a hard time answering the question initially but eventually paid respects to the former chairman and CEO.

"That's a tough one. So he's left a gigantic legacy in the history of the business and there's a lot of stuff that came out. We don't know what's real, we don't know what's fake, I think it's all under investigation. All I can say is, I grew up watching the guy, I thought he was tremendously talented."

With AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam being merely a day away, it will be interesting to see if MJF will immediately cash in his chip on either Jon Moxley or Bryan Danielson.

However, if the 26-year-old decides not to gamble at Grand Slam, a possible feud between him and Moxley or Danielson might emanate, which could potentially boil down to an AEW World Title match at Full Gear in November.

