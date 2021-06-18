"He'll be back" - Top AEW star comments on Lio Rush's retirement

AEW star Matt Hardy expects to see Lio Rush, who recently announced his retirement, back inside the ring at some point.

Matt Hardy recently did an interview with Signed By Superstars on Facebook. During the conversation, Hardy commented on Lio Rush's retirement. Hardy, who was in the ring during Rush's AEW debut, said he saw the latter backstage with a sling. Hardy also predicted that Rush will return at some point.

"We had the match [at Double Or Nothing], he was in there for a few minutes ‘till the end with myself and Private Party and he got dumped out and then I thought everything was fine," said Hardy. "I saw him later, he’s got a sling on or whatever, and I guess he did legitimately get hurt with that."

"I know he said he was retiring," Hardy continued. "So many people were so mad at me that it was my fault that I eliminated him. I didn’t have anything to do with it. But it’s just crazy. I’ve been wrestling longer than he’s been alive. He can’t retire, he’s not gonna retire. He’ll be back. Lio will be back." H/T: Post Wrestling

Hardy also called the situation surrounding Rush's retirement "crazy" and repeatedly stated that he won't retire.

Lio Rush made his AEW debut at Double or Nothing 2021

Lio Rush in AEW

Lio Rush made his brief AEW debut at Double or Nothing 2021 as part of the Casino Battle Royale match. As the Joker, Rush entered the match last, but despite an impressive start, he was quickly eliminated by Matt Hardy. Jungle Boy eventually won the match, so he will challenge for Kenny Omega's AEW World Championship.

I’m retiring from Pro Wrestling 🙏🏽. It’s been a crazy ride, but it’s time to get off and do what truly makes me happy. Thank you @AEW @AEWonTNT @njpwglobal for everything. Full story - https://t.co/SkpCOhT7Bt pic.twitter.com/17jvjMeXSI — Lio Rush (@TheLionelGreen) June 9, 2021

Lio Rush ended up announcing his retirement from pro wrestling shortly after the pay-per-view due to his shoulder injury.

