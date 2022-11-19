Top AEW star feels WWE Superstar Mandy Rose "deserves a little more respect"

AEW star Thunder Rosa has praised Mandy Rose and showcased her respect towards the reigning NXT Women's Champion.

Rosa herself is currently a champion, holding the AEW World Women's Championship. Speaking in a recent interview on the Busted Open podcast, she appreciated Rose's recent work.

The AEW star also explained how fans didn't respect Mandy when she was on the main roster, working under RAW and SmackDown:

"I’m gonna say Mandy Rose, and I wanna give an appreciation to her because she’s worked so darn hard in the last month representing the NXT brand and also working on her craft. When she was in Raw and SmackDown all that time, people did not have any respect for her, a lot of the time, because of her lack of skills, like there’s a lot of little things here and there. But I feel like she really has took the time. She has developed her character really, really well. People tune in to see her. She always makes everybody talk about her. This last match she had, she’s showing a lot of fire in the fact that she’s taking a lot more risks as a champion. It really shows that she’s growing, and she is really committed to what she’s doing right now." said Rosa. [H/T: Fightful]

Thunder Rosa praised Mandy Rose for her commitment

In continuation of the same interview, Thunder Rosa added how Mandy Rose is committed to representing the NXT Women's Division as the champion.

While she might not be a high-flying superstar, Rosa thinks that Rose is "super spectacular" at what she does:

"She’s really committed to represent NXT’s women’s division as a champion. She might not be a high-flyer, she might be super spectacular, but what she’s doing, I think it’s very important because that shows you if you give time to someone and if you believe in them, that’s how you can develop and that’s how you can become. I think Mandy Rose deserves a little bit more respect because she’s really working very, very hard," Rosa added.

Rosa herself is currently sidelined with an injury. Whereas, Rose is on the back of a successful title defense over Alba Fyre.

