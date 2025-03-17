Top AEW star to finally return after 6 months during Cope and Jon Moxley's Street Fight? Looking at the chances 

A top AEW star has been absent from television programming for almost six months. However, with recent reports and an intriguing world title rivalry brewing, the return of that in-ring competitor may happen this week on Dynamite.

The star in question is Killswitch. He was aligned with Christian Cage's Patriachy faction, however, he has been absent from AEW after being diagnosed with permanent lung damage. Killswitch was found by his fiancee after collapsing at home.

In December, there had been reports that Killswitch was nowhere close to being cleared for return. However, a few weeks back, there were reports that he was close to returning to the company and was also present backstage for the Revolution event.

At the same event, Christian Cage failed to cash in his guaranteed world title shot successfully when he turned the main event match between the champion Jon Moxley and challenger Cope into a 3-Way Match. The duo are set to collide once again on this week's edition of Dynamite.

This could be the perfect spot for Christian to bring back his powerhouse ally. Cage could send Killswitch to ring and decimate both Cope and Moxley, leaving the match without a winner. Captain Charisma, with Killswitch back on his side, could once insert himself into the AEW World Championship picture, ready to have Killswitch do his dirty work for him.

Jon Moxley has reached a milestone on his third AEW World Champion run

While Christian Cage may use Killswitch to slither away with the AEW World title, it will certainly not be easy to take it off Jon Moxley. The Purveyor of Violence has been the champion for 150+ days, winning the title from Bryan Danielson at the WrestleDream event.

In this reign, Jon Moxley has put down top stars like Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin. Moreover, Moxley's faction, The Death Riders, have been crucial in preserving his title reign on multiple occasions.

With Cope looking to win the championship in his second attempt after Revolution and Chrisitan Cage also lurking in the shadows, the Street Fight would be a major highlight for this week's edition of Dynamite.

