"I could have s*** on Britt Baker" - Top AEW star makes bold claim ahead of AEW Revolution

The number one contender for Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D's AEW Women's World Championship, Thunder Rosa has hit back at critics who have knocked her promo ability, while also giving insight into her mindset heading into the Revolution pay-per-view.

Rosa is scheduled to challenge for the AEW Women's World Championship against Baker in what will be their third singles match against one another.

Speaking in an interview with Denise Salcedo, Rosa gave some insight into how she's feeling about the match.

"In the time that I become a champion, I want you guys to see it,'' said Rosa. ''It can be a coin toss. I'm prepared for success and failure. Failure will prepare me for a bigger thing, but I know I'm not going to fail. (...) I'm always ready to win, but I'm prepared for the unknown. I could have s*** on Britt Baker, she can say whatever she wants, I'm not worried about her. (..) My thoughts are, when I achieve this, how am I going to make the division completely different?" (H/T - Fightful)

Due to English being her second language, Rosa's promos won't always be perfect. However, she isn't fazed by the criticism of her promos from people in the wrestling world.

"A lot of people criticize me because they think that I can't cut promos," Rosa continued. "You guys haven't seen the promos that I have cut because on TV, things get edited and changed. I've been working so hard at my English too, my dictation, how smart I sound. I'm not cursing as much in Spanish." (H/T Fightful).

The first contest between the women took place on the "Beach Break" edition of AEW Dynamite on February 3rd, 2021, and Baker emerged victorious. The second clash was their now iconic unsanctioned "Lights Out" match on the "St. Patrick's Day Slam" edition of Dynamite on March 17th, 2021. There, Rosa picked up the victory to even the score.

Britt Baker has successfully defended her title six times

While Thunder Rosa will be ready for the match on March 6th, Baker has ruled the AEW women's division with an iron fist.

Since she won the title from Hikaru Shida at the 2021 Double or Nothing pay-per-view, Britt Baker has retained the gold against former champions Nyla Rose and Riho. She has also defended it against Red Velvet, Tay Conti and Kris Statlander.

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. @RealBrittBaker I’m still gonna be the @AEW Women’s World Champion after Revolution so I need a lot of you to start working on your coping mechanisms now. I’m still gonna be the @AEW Women’s World Champion after Revolution so I need a lot of you to start working on your coping mechanisms now. 😘 https://t.co/b9Jc4JmHbi

